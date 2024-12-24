C.J. Stroud Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Ravens

Quarterback C.J. Stroud faces a matchup against the 31st-ranked pass defense in the NFL (254.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, when his Houston Texans meet the Baltimore Ravens, Wednesday at 4:30 PM ET.

Is Stroud a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Ravens? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Stroud this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Stroud vs. Ravens Game Info

Matchup: Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens

Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens Game Day: December 25, 2024

December 25, 2024 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.2

16.2 Projected Passing Yards: 245.97

245.97 Projected Passing TDs: 1.33

1.33 Projected Rushing Yards: 19.67

19.67 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Stroud Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Stroud is currently the 18th-ranked fantasy player (26th overall), putting up 208.3 total fantasy points (13.9 per game).

During his last three games, Stroud has accumulated 617 passing yards (63-of-99) for five passing TDs with two picks, leading to 42.1 fantasy points (14.0 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 34 yards rushing on 13 carries.

Stroud has piled up 1,121 passing yards (106-of-166) with seven TDs and five picks in his last five games, leading to 68.7 fantasy points (13.7 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 78 yards rushing on 19 carries.

The high point of Stroud's fantasy season came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4, when he collected 23.5 fantasy points with 17 rushing yards on three carries.

From a fantasy perspective, C.J. Stroud stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers, throwing for 86 yards and zero touchdowns with zero interceptions with 19 yards on five attempts on the ground (5.3 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore has allowed five players to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Ravens have given up at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this season.

Baltimore has allowed seven players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Ravens have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to four opposing QBs this year.

A total of six players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Baltimore this season.

The Ravens have allowed a TD catch by 19 players this season.

A total of six players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus Baltimore this season.

The Ravens have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to one player this season.

Baltimore has given up at least one rushing TD to 12 players this season.

The Ravens have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

Want more data and analysis on C.J. Stroud? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.