C.J. Stroud Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Dolphins

C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans will play the Miami Dolphins and their 11th-ranked passing defense (212.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Considering Stroud for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Dolphins? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Stroud this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Stroud vs. Dolphins Game Info

Matchup: Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins

Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.7

17.7 Projected Passing Yards: 243.62

243.62 Projected Passing TDs: 1.54

1.54 Projected Rushing Yards: 21.83

21.83 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

Stroud Fantasy Performance

With 180.6 fantasy points in 2024 (13.9 per game), Stroud is the 19th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 29th overall.

During his last three games, Stroud has accumulated 746 passing yards (65-of-101) for three passing TDs with three picks, leading to 41.0 fantasy points (13.7 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 51 yards rushing on 11 carries.

Stroud has compiled 62.3 fantasy points (12.5 per game) in his last five games, completing 95-of-164 passes for 1,169 yards, with four touchdowns and five interceptions. He's added 115 rushing yards on 20 carries.

The peak of Stroud's fantasy season was a Week 4 performance versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game when he came through with zero catches and zero receiving yards (23.5 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, C.J. Stroud stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers, throwing for 86 yards and zero touchdowns with zero interceptions with 19 yards on five attempts on the ground (5.3 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Two players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Miami this season.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD against the Dolphins this year.

Miami has given up two or more TD passes to four opposing QBs this year.

The Dolphins have allowed one player to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Miami has allowed over 100 yards receiving to six players this year.

The Dolphins have allowed a touchdown reception by 13 players this year.

Miami has given up at least two receiving TDs to one player this season.

The Dolphins have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

A total of 10 players have run for at least one touchdown against Miami this season.

A total of Two players have run for more than one touchdown versus the Dolphins this season.

Want more data and analysis on C.J. Stroud? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.