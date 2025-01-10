Bulls vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 10

Bulls vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Friday, January 10, 2025

Friday, January 10, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and MNMT2

The Washington Wizards (6-29) are big, 11-point underdogs as they try to turn around a four-game losing streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (17-20) on Friday, January 10, 2025 at United Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on CHSN and MNMT2. The over/under is set at 239.5 for the matchup.

Bulls vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -11 239.5 -559 +420

Bulls vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulls win (72.4%)

Bulls vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Bulls are 18-18-1 against the spread this season.

The Wizards have 13 wins against the spread in 35 games this year.

This season, Bulls games have hit the over 18 times out of 35 chances.

Wizards games this year have gone over the point total 51.4% of the time (18 out of 35 games with a set point total).

Chicago owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (9-9-0) than it does on the road (9-9-1).

The Bulls have gone over the total less consistently at home, hitting the over in eight of 18 home matchups (44.4%). In away games, they have hit the over in 10 of 19 games (52.6%).

This season, Washington is 8-12-0 at home against the spread (.400 winning percentage). Away, it is 5-9-1 ATS (.333).

Wizards games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (10 times out of 20) than away (eight of 15) this year.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic averages 20.2 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists, shooting 55.3% from the field and 42.4% from beyond the arc, with 2 made treys per game.

Zach LaVine is averaging 23.3 points, 4.5 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Coby White is averaging 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Josh Giddey is averaging 11.9 points, 6.7 assists and 6.9 rebounds.

Ayo Dosunmu averages 12.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists, shooting 49% from the field and 32% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole's numbers on the season are 21.8 points, 2.7 boards and 5 assists per game. He is also sinking 43.6% of his shots from the field and 40.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.6 triples (eighth in league).

Jonas Valanciunas' numbers on the season are 11.9 points, 8.1 boards and 2.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 55.3% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Bilal Coulibaly gives the Wizards 12.5 points, 5.4 boards and 3.5 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Alex Sarr averages 11.7 points, 6.5 boards and 2.3 assists. He is making 40.8% of his shots from the field and 31.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Bub Carrington averages 9.3 points, 4.3 boards and 4.1 assists. He is sinking 42% of his shots from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.