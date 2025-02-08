Bulls vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8

Bulls vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: NBCS-BA and CHSN

The Golden State Warriors (25-26) are 6.5-point favorites as they attempt to stop a three-game road slide when they visit the Chicago Bulls (22-30) on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at United Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-BA and CHSN. The point total in the matchup is 235.5.

Bulls vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -6.5 235.5 -260 +215

Bulls vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Warriors win (54.4%)

Bulls vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors have covered the spread 24 times this season (24-26-1).

Against the spread, the Bulls are 23-27-2 this season.

Games involving the Warriors have hit the over 25 times out of 52 chances this season.

The Bulls have eclipsed the over/under 50% of the time this season (26 of 52 games with a set point total).

At home, Golden State has a worse record against the spread (13-15-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (11-11-1).

The Warriors have gone over the total in 15 of 28 home games (53.6%), compared to 10 of 23 road games (43.5%).

Against the spread, Chicago has been better at home (12-13-1) than on the road (11-14-1).

Bulls games have gone above the over/under 50% of the time both at home (13 of 26) and on the road (13 of 26) this year.

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry is averaging 22.7 points, 4.5 boards and 6.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Buddy Hield averages 11.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 41.3% from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made treys per contest.

Draymond Green is averaging 8.4 points, 5.5 assists and 6 boards.

Trayce Jackson-Davis' numbers on the season are 7.8 points, 6.1 boards and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 56.8% from the floor.

Kevon Looney averages 5.2 points, 6.9 boards and 1.9 assists, shooting 52.1% from the field.

Bulls Leaders

Per game, Nikola Vucevic gives the Bulls 19.5 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 12.1 points, 7.3 boards and 6.6 assists per game. He is making 44.8% of his shots from the field and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 triples.

Per game, Coby White gets the Bulls 18.5 points, 3.3 boards and 4.6 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Bulls receive 12.4 points per game from Ayo Dosunmu, plus 3.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

The Bulls get 8.4 points per game from Jalen Smith, plus 5.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

