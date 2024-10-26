Bulls vs. Thunder NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 26

Bulls vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Saturday, October 26, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) take the court against the Chicago Bulls (1-1) as 9.5-point favorites on Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on CHSN and FDSOK. The over/under in the matchup is set at 231.5.

Bulls vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -9.5 -110 -110 231.5 -112 -108 -450 +350

Bulls vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (77.5%)

Bulls vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder put together a 46-35-1 record against the spread last season.

The Bulls went 6-2 as underdogs of 9.5 points or more last year.

A total of 45 Thunder games last season hit the over.

Last year, 46 of the Bulls' 82 games hit the over.

Against the spread last season, Oklahoma City played better when playing at home, covering 27 times in 41 home games, and 19 times in 41 road games.

Last season, Chicago was 18-22-1 at home against the spread (.439 winning percentage). On the road, it was 22-18-1 ATS (.537).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 30.1 points, 5.5 boards and 6.2 assists last year.

Chet Holmgren's numbers last season were 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He drained 53% of his shots from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 treys.

Jalen Williams put up 19.1 points, 4 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He also drained 54% of his shots from the field and 42.7% from beyond the arc (ninth in league), with 1.5 triples per game.

Isaiah Hartenstein recorded 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He drained 64.4% of his shots from the field.

Alex Caruso's stats last season included 10.1 points, 3.8 boards and 3.5 assists per game. He drained 46.8% of his shots from the floor and 40.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic collected 18 points last season, plus 3.3 assists and 10.5 boards.

Coby White collected 19.1 points, 4.5 boards and 5.1 assists last year. Defensively, he put up 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Josh Giddey collected 12.3 points last season, plus 4.8 assists and 6.4 boards.

Ayo Dosunmu averaged 12.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists, shooting 50.1% from the field and 40.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jalen Smith recorded 9.9 points, 1 assists and 5.5 boards.

