Bulls vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 23

Bulls vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Monday, March 23, 2026

Monday, March 23, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: SCHN and CHSN

The Houston Rockets (43-27) hit the court against the Chicago Bulls (28-42) as 8.5-point favorites on Monday, March 23, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET on SCHN and CHSN. The over/under in the matchup is 227.5.

Bulls vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -8.5 227.5 -370 +295

Bulls vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (69.9%)

Bulls vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets have gone 29-41-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Bulls are 32-37-1 this year.

This season, 30 of the Rockets' games have gone over the point total.

Bulls games this year have gone over the point total 47.1% of the time (33 out of 70 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Houston has fared worse when playing at home, covering 12 times in 35 home games, and 17 times in 35 road games.

Looking at over/unders, the Rockets hit the over less often at home, as they've gone over the total 12 times in 35 opportunities this season (34.3%). In road games, they have hit the over 18 times in 35 opportunities (51.4%).

Against the spread, Chicago has been better at home (18-18-1) than on the road (14-19-0).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Bulls' games have finished above the over/under at home (37.8%, 14 of 37) compared to on the road (57.6%, 19 of 33).

Rockets Leaders

Kevin Durant averages 25.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists, shooting 51.7% from the field and 40.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made treys per game.

Alperen Sengun's numbers on the season are 20.2 points, 8.9 boards and 6.1 assists per game, shooting 51% from the field.

Amen Thompson's numbers on the season are 18 points, 7.9 boards and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 52.3% from the floor.

Jabari Smith Jr.'s numbers on the season are 15.6 points, 6.8 boards and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 45.4% from the field and 36.1% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Reed Sheppard averages 13.5 points, 2.8 boards and 3.4 assists, shooting 43.2% from the field and 39.3% from downtown, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Bulls Leaders

Matas Buzelis averages 16.1 points for the Bulls, plus 5.6 boards and 2 assists.

Josh Giddey averages 17.6 points, 8.3 boards and 9 assists. He is also sinking 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per game.

The Bulls get 12.9 points per game from Tre Jones, plus 2.9 boards and 5.4 assists.

The Bulls get 14.5 points per game from Collin Sexton, plus 2 boards and 3.4 assists.

The Bulls are receiving 14.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Anfernee Simons.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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