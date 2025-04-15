Bulls vs. Heat NBA Play-In Tournament Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 16

Bulls vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: ESPN

The Chicago Bulls (39-43) host the Miami Heat (37-45) after winning four straight home games. The Bulls are favored by only 1 point in the matchup, which begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. The point total for the matchup is 219.

Bulls vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -1 219 -118 +100

Bulls vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (51.9%)

Bulls vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Bulls have compiled a 43-36-3 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Heat are 38-41-3 this season.

This season, Bulls games have hit the over 44 times.

Heat games this season have hit the over 44 times in 82 opportunities (53.7%).

Chicago has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (22-17-2) than it has at home (21-19-1).

The Bulls have hit the over on the total in a lower percentage of home games (51.2%) than road tilts (56.1%).

Miami's winning percentage against the spread at home is .512 (21-19-1). Away, it is .415 (17-22-2).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Heat's games have finished above the over/under at home (61%, 25 of 41) than away (46.3%, 19 of 41).

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic averages 18.5 points, 10.1 boards and 3.5 assists, shooting 53% from the floor and 40.2% from downtown, with 1.8 made treys per contest.

Josh Giddey averages 14.6 points, 8.1 boards and 7.2 assists.

Coby White's numbers on the season are 20.4 points, 3.7 boards and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 45.3% from the floor and 37% from downtown, with an average of 2.9 made treys.

Matas Buzelis' numbers on the season are 8.6 points, 3.5 boards and 1 assists per contest, shooting 45.4% from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Kevin Huerter is averaging 9.9 points, 3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo is averaging 18.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Heat.

Per game, Tyler Herro provides the Heat 23.9 points, 5.2 boards and 5.5 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Andrew Wiggins gives the Heat 18 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.8 blocks.

Kel'el Ware's numbers on the season are 9.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He is sinking 55.4% of his shots from the field.

The Heat are getting 7.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game from Davion Mitchell.

