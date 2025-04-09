Bulls vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9

Bulls vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSSUN

The Miami Heat (36-43) are only 2-point favorites as they attempt to continue a three-game road win streak when they take on the Chicago Bulls (36-43) on Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at United Center. The contest airs at 8 p.m. ET on CHSN and FDSSUN. The matchup has an over/under of 226 points.

Bulls vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -2 226 -130 +110

Bulls vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (58.2%)

Bulls vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat have covered the spread in a game 37 times this season (37-39-3).

The Bulls have 40 wins against the spread in 79 games this season.

Heat games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 41 times this season.

Bulls games this year have gone over the total in 43 of 79 opportunities (54.4%).

Miami owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (21-18-1) than it does in away games (16-21-2).

When playing at home, the Heat go over the total 60% of the time (24 of 40 games). They've hit the over in 43.6% of away games (17 of 39 contests).

Against the spread, Chicago has had better results on the road (21-17-2) than at home (19-19-1).

In terms of the over/under, Bulls games have finished over less frequently at home (20 of 39, 51.3%) than on the road (23 of 40, 57.5%).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo is averaging 18 points, 9.6 boards and 4.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Tyler Herro is averaging 23.8 points, 5.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds.

Andrew Wiggins' numbers on the season are 18.2 points, 4.4 boards and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 45% from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Kel'el Ware's numbers on the season are 9.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 55.4% from the floor.

Davion Mitchell is averaging 7.8 points, 2.2 boards and 4.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Bulls Leaders

Per game, Nikola Vucevic gets the Bulls 18.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Per game, Josh Giddey provides the Bulls 14.4 points, 8 boards and 7.1 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Coby White averages 20.7 points, 3.6 boards and 4.5 assists. He is making 45.5% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 3 triples per game.

The Bulls get 8.4 points per game from Matas Buzelis, plus 3.4 boards and 1 assists.

The Bulls get 9.6 points per game from Kevin Huerter, plus 3 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

