2023 Buffalo Football Odds and Schedule

This season, the Buffalo Bulls have put up a record of 2-4. Below, you can find their full 2023 schedule and results.

Buffalo 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Wisconsin September 2 L 38-17 Badgers (-28.5) 53.5 2 Fordham September 9 L 40-37 Bulls (-23.5) 56.5 3 Liberty September 16 L 55-27 Flames (-3.5) 54.5 4 @ Louisiana September 23 L 45-38 Ragin' Cajuns (-10.5) 57.5 5 @ Akron September 30 W 13-10 Zips (-2.5) 53.5 6 Central Michigan October 7 W 37-13 Chippewas (-3) 51.5 7 Bowling Green October 14 - Bulls (-3.5) 43.5 View Full Table

Buffalo Last Game

The Bulls get ready for their next game after a 37-13 win over the Central Michigan Chippewas in their most recent outing. Against the Chippewas, Cole Snyder led the Bulls with 232 yards on 20-of-32 passing (62.5%) for no TDs and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 20 yards. On the ground, Ron Cook Jr. rushed for 53 yards on 11 carries (4.8 yards per carry) and two touchdowns, adding one reception for eight yards. Boobie Curry led the receiving charge against the Chippewas, hauling in four passes for 74 yards.

Buffalo Betting Insights

Buffalo has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

