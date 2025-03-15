Bucks vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 15

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Saturday, March 15, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI, FDSIN, and WTHR-13

Central Division foes meet when the Milwaukee Bucks (37-28) host the Indiana Pacers (36-28) at Fiserv Forum, starting at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 15, 2025. The Pacers are 5.5-point underdogs in the game, the fourth matchup between the squads this season. The point total is 235.5 in the matchup.

Bucks vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -5.5 235.5 -220 +184

Bucks vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (75.1%)

Bucks vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Bucks have covered the spread 30 times over 65 games with a set spread.

In the Pacers' 64 games this year, they have 30 wins against the spread.

This season, Bucks games have hit the over 34 times out of 64 chances.

Pacers games this season have gone over the total in 33 of 64 opportunities (51.6%).

Milwaukee has done a better job covering the spread in home games (19-14-1) than it has in road tilts (11-20-0).

The Bucks have eclipsed the over/under in 18 of 34 home games (52.9%), compared to 16 of 31 road games (51.6%).

Indiana's winning percentage against the spread at home is .533 (16-13-1). Away, it is .412 (14-19-1).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Pacers' games have finished above the over/under at home (56.7%, 17 of 30) than on the road (47.1%, 16 of 34).

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 30.5 points, 12.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

Damian Lillard is averaging 25.2 points, 7.2 assists and 4.7 boards.

Brook Lopez averages 12.7 points, 5 boards and 1.8 assists.

Kyle Kuzma is averaging 14.7 points, 2.3 assists and 6.2 boards.

Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 9.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton averages 18.5 points, 3.5 boards and 8.9 assists. He is also draining 46.7% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range, with 3 triples per game.

Per game, Pascal Siakam gets the Pacers 20.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Myles Turner averages 15.5 points, 6.5 boards and 1.6 assists. He is sinking 47.5% of his shots from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per contest.

Bennedict Mathurin averages 16.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He is making 47% of his shots from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.

T.J. McConnell averages 9.5 points, 2.4 boards and 4.5 assists. He is draining 52.3% of his shots from the field.

