Bucks vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 23

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Thursday, January 23, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: TNT, truTV, and MAX

The Milwaukee Bucks (24-17) are favored (by 7 points) to continue a five-game home winning streak when they host the Miami Heat (21-21) on Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5.

Bucks vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -7 223.5 -290 +235

Bucks vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (61.1%)

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Bucks have put together a record of 19-21-1 against the spread this season.

In the Heat's 42 games this season, they have 18 wins against the spread.

Bucks games have gone over the total 22 times out of 42 chances this season.

Heat games this season have eclipsed the over/under 24 times in 42 opportunities (57.1%).

In home games, Milwaukee sports a better record against the spread (12-10-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (7-11-0).

The Bucks have gone over the over/under in 11 of 23 home games (47.8%). They've done better on the road, eclipsing the total in 11 of 18 matchups (61.1%).

This season, Miami is 9-10-1 at home against the spread (.450 winning percentage). On the road, it is 9-12-1 ATS (.409).

Heat games have finished above the over/under 65% of the time at home (13 of 20), and 50% of the time away (11 of 22).

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.5 points, 6 assists and 12 rebounds.

Damian Lillard's numbers on the season are 25 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game, shooting 44.9% from the floor and 39.2% from downtown, with an average of 3.5 made 3-pointers (ninth in league).

Bobby Portis' numbers on the season are 13.3 points, 7.9 boards and 2 assists per game, shooting 46.5% from the floor and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Brook Lopez is averaging 12.2 points, 1.7 assists and 4.9 boards.

Taurean Prince's numbers on the season are 7.3 points, 3.6 boards and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 46.3% from downtown (fourth in NBA), with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Heat Leaders

Tyler Herro averages 24 points, 5.7 boards and 5 assists. He is also sinking 47.9% of his shots from the field and 40.7% from 3-point range, with 3.9 triples per game (fourth in league).

Bam Adebayo averages 15.6 points, 9.7 boards and 4.5 assists. He is also sinking 45.5% of his shots from the field.

The Heat are getting 12 points, 4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Terry Rozier.

The Heat are getting 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Jaime Jaquez.

The Heat receive 11 points per game from Duncan Robinson, plus 2.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

