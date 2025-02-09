Bucks vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 9

Bucks vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Sunday, February 9, 2025

Sunday, February 9, 2025 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: ABC and ESPN+

The Philadelphia 76ers (20-31) will look to Tyrese Maxey (fourth in the league scoring 27.8 points per game) when they try to knock off Damian Lillard (12th in the NBA with 25 PPG) and the Milwaukee Bucks (27-23) on Sunday, February 9, 2025 at Fiserv Forum. The 76ers are 3-point road underdogs in the matchup, which tips off at 2:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The over/under for the matchup is set at 225.5.

Bucks vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -3 225.5 -148 +126

Bucks vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (72%)

Bucks vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Bucks have registered a 21-28-1 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the 76ers are 20-31-0 this year.

Bucks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 26 times out of 51 chances this season.

76ers games this season have hit the over 54.9% of the time (28 out of 51 games with a set point total).

At home, Milwaukee sports a better record against the spread (13-11-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (8-17-0).

When playing at home, the Bucks exceed the over/under 48% of the time (12 of 25 games). They hit the over more often on the road, topping the total in 56% of games (14 of 25).

Philadelphia has performed better against the spread on the road (11-14-0) than at home (9-17-0) this year.

In terms of the over/under, 76ers games have gone over 14 of 26 times at home (53.8%), and 14 of 25 away (56%).

Bucks Leaders

Lillard is averaging 25 points, 7.5 assists and 4.7 boards.

Bobby Portis is averaging 13.9 points, 8.3 boards and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Brook Lopez is averaging 12.2 points, 1.7 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Kevin Porter Jr. averages 9.3 points, 3.6 boards and 3.2 assists, shooting 42.3% from the floor.

Kyle Kuzma is averaging 15.1 points, 2.4 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

76ers Leaders

Per game, Maxey gets the 76ers 27.8 points, 3.4 boards and 6.2 assists. He also averages 1.9 steals (second in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Kelly Oubre Jr. gets the 76ers 14.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.5 blocks.

The 76ers are getting 11.1 points, 5.7 boards and 2 assists per game from Guerschon Yabusele.

Paul George's numbers on the season are 16.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 42.9% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.4 treys.

The 76ers receive 10.3 points per game from Quentin Grimes, plus 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

