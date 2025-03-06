Bucknell vs Loyola (MD) Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Patriot League Tournament

The No. 1 seed Bucknell Bison (17-14, 13-5 Patriot League) and the No. 8 seed Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (12-18, 6-12 Patriot League) face off in the Patriot League tournament Thursday at Sojka Pavilion, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET.

Bucknell vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 6, 2025

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania Arena: Sojka Pavilion

Bucknell vs. Loyola (MD) Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bucknell win (77.4%)

Before you decide to wager on Bucknell-Loyola (MD) matchup (in which Bucknell is a 6.5-point favorite and the total is set at 138.5 points), keep reading for some betting insights and trends for Thursday's game.

Bucknell vs. Loyola (MD): ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Bucknell has covered 21 times in 31 games with a spread this season.

Loyola (MD) has covered 14 times in 29 matchups with a spread this year.

As a 6.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, Bucknell is 3-1 against the spread compared to the 2-3 ATS record Loyola (MD) racks up as a 6.5-point underdog.

The Bison have done a better job covering the spread in road games (13-3-0) than they have at home (8-6-0).

This year, the Greyhounds are 5-8-0 at home against the spread (.385 winning percentage). On the road, they are 9-7-0 ATS (.562).

Bucknell has beaten the spread 12 times in 18 conference games.

Loyola (MD) has nine wins against the spread in 19 Patriot League games this season.

Bucknell vs. Loyola (MD): Moneyline Betting Stats

Bucknell has come away with 14 wins in the 18 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Bison have played as a favorite of -300 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Loyola (MD) has won four of the 16 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (25%).

The Greyhounds have played four times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +240 or longer, and fell in each game.

Bucknell has an implied victory probability of 75% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Bucknell vs. Loyola (MD) Head-to-Head Comparison

Bucknell scores 73.9 points per game (186th in college basketball) and allows 72.9 (208th in college basketball) for a +31 scoring differential overall.

Bucknell's leading scorer, Noah Williamson, is 100th in college basketball averaging 17.2 points per game.

Loyola (MD)'s -56 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 69.1 points per game (303rd in college basketball) while allowing 71.0 per outing (150th in college basketball).

Milos Ilic's team-leading 14.4 points per game rank him 326th in the nation.

The Bison record 30.9 rebounds per game (247th in college basketball) compared to the 31.0 of their opponents.

Williamson paces the team with 7.5 rebounds per game (105th in college basketball action).

The Greyhounds average 30.4 rebounds per game (279th in college basketball), compared to the 29.9 of their opponents.

Ilic is 105th in college basketball with 7.5 rebounds per game, leading the Greyhounds.

Bucknell ranks 190th in college basketball by averaging 95.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 197th in college basketball, allowing 94.1 points per 100 possessions.

The Greyhounds average 92.4 points per 100 possessions (273rd in college basketball), while giving up 94.9 points per 100 possessions (220th in college basketball).

