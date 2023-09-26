Bryce Young Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

Quarterback Bryce Young has a matchup versus the 25th-ranked passing defense in the league (261.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, when his Carolina Panthers take on the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Young a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Vikings? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Young vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: Carolina Panthers vs. Minnesota Vikings

Carolina Panthers vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.29

15.29 Projected Passing Yards: 228.63

228.63 Projected Passing TDs: 1.37

1.37 Projected Rushing Yards: 15.62

15.62 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Young Fantasy Performance

Young has put up 21.0 fantasy points in 2023 (10.5 per game), which ranks him 34th at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 112 player in fantasy football.

Through two games this season, Young has completed 42-of-71 throws for 299 yards, with two passing touchdowns and two interceptions, resulting in 21.0 fantasy points. With his legs, he's added 51 rushing yards on five attempts.

In Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints, Young posted 13.5 fantasy points, compiling 153 passing yards with one touchdown and zero picks while chipping in 34 rushing yards with his legs.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has allowed one player to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Vikings this season.

Minnesota has allowed two players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Vikings have allowed one player to pass for three or more TDs in a game this year.

Minnesota has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

A total of Six players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Vikings this season.

A total of one player has caught more than one TD pass versus Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have allowed one player to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of two players have rushed for at least one TD against Minnesota this year.

A total of One player has run for more than one TD against the Vikings this year.

