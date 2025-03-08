Bryant vs UMBC Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for America East Tournament

The top-seeded Bryant Bulldogs (20-11, 14-2 America East) are squaring off against the No. 8 seed UMBC Retrievers (13-18, 5-11 America East) in the America East tournament on Saturday at Chace Athletic Center, at 4 p.m. ET airing on ESPN+.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Bryant vs. UMBC Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Smithfield, Rhode Island

Smithfield, Rhode Island Arena: Chace Athletic Center

Before placing a bet on Saturday's Bryant-UMBC spread (Bryant -13.5) or over/under (165.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bryant vs. UMBC: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Bryant has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

UMBC is 11-17-0 ATS this season.

As a 13.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, Bryant is 3-1 against the spread compared to the 1-2 ATS record UMBC puts up as a 13.5-point underdog.

The Bulldogs have done a better job covering the spread in home games (5-5-0) than they have in road games (7-10-0).

The Retrievers' winning percentage against the spread at home is .214 (3-11-0). On the road, it is .571 (8-6-0).

Bryant is 10-6-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

UMBC has four wins against the spread in 16 America East games this season.

Bryant vs. UMBC: Moneyline Betting Stats

Bryant has been the moneyline favorite in 21 games this season and has come away with the win 17 times (81%) in those contests.

This season, the Bulldogs have come away with a win five times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -952 or better on the moneyline.

UMBC has won 29.4% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (5-12).

The Retrievers have played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +590 or longer without earning a win.

Bryant has an implied victory probability of 90.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Bryant vs. UMBC Head-to-Head Comparison

Bryant has a +245 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.9 points per game. It is putting up 82.1 points per game to rank 23rd in college basketball and is allowing 74.2 per contest to rank 250th in college basketball.

Bryant's leading scorer, Rafael Pinzon, ranks 52nd in college basketball putting up 18.6 points per game.

UMBC's +48 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 80.2 points per game (43rd in college basketball) while giving up 78.6 per contest (333rd in college basketball).

Bryce Johnson's team-leading 16.6 points per game rank him 139th in the country.

The Bulldogs are fifth in college basketball at 37.9 rebounds per game. That's 5.8 more than the 32.1 their opponents average.

Earl Timberlake averages 8.6 rebounds per game (ranking 42nd in college basketball) to lead the Bulldogs.

The Retrievers record 30.1 rebounds per game (291st in college basketball) while conceding 35.3 per contest to opponents. They are outrebounded by 5.2 boards per game.

Josh Odunowo's 5.2 rebounds per game lead the Retrievers and rank 541st in college basketball.

Bryant's 97.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 131st in college basketball, and the 88.1 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 54th in college basketball.

The Retrievers rank 85th in college basketball averaging 99.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 303rd, allowing 97.9 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!