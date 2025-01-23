NHL
Bruins vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 23
The NHL's Thursday slate includes the Boston Bruins facing the Ottawa Senators.
Bruins vs Senators Game Info
- Boston Bruins (23-20-6) vs. Ottawa Senators (24-19-4)
- Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ESPN+
Bruins vs Senators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Bruins (-115)
|Senators (-104)
|5.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Senators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Senators win (62%)
Bruins vs Senators Puck Line
- The Bruins are 1.5-goal favorites against the Senators. The Bruins are +225 to cover the spread, and the Senators are -290.
Bruins vs Senators Over/Under
- The over/under for Bruins-Senators on January 23 is 5.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.
Bruins vs Senators Moneyline
- Boston is a -115 favorite on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a -104 underdog on the road.