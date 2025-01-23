FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Bruins vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 23

Bruins vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 23

The NHL's Thursday slate includes the Boston Bruins facing the Ottawa Senators.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Bruins vs Senators Game Info

  • Boston Bruins (23-20-6) vs. Ottawa Senators (24-19-4)
  • Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Senators Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Bruins (-115)Senators (-104)5.5Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Senators Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Senators win (62%)

Bruins vs Senators Puck Line

  • The Bruins are 1.5-goal favorites against the Senators. The Bruins are +225 to cover the spread, and the Senators are -290.

Bruins vs Senators Over/Under

  • The over/under for Bruins-Senators on January 23 is 5.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Bruins vs Senators Moneyline

  • Boston is a -115 favorite on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a -104 underdog on the road.

