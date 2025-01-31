Bruins vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 1

The Boston Bruins are among the NHL squads in action on Saturday, up against the New York Rangers.

Bruins vs Rangers Game Info

Boston Bruins (25-22-6) vs. New York Rangers (24-22-4)

Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ABC

Bruins vs Rangers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Bruins (-113) Rangers (-108) 5.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (55.8%)

Bruins vs Rangers Puck Line

The Rangers are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Bruins. The Rangers are -290 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +225.

Bruins vs Rangers Over/Under

The Bruins-Rangers game on February 1 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -118 and the under is -104.

Bruins vs Rangers Moneyline

New York is a -108 underdog on the moneyline, while Boston is a -113 favorite at home.

