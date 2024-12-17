FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Bruins vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Bruins vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 17

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Boston Bruins playing the Calgary Flames.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Bruins vs Flames Game Info

  • Boston Bruins (16-13-3) vs. Calgary Flames (15-11-5)
  • Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2024
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Bruins (-125)Flames (+104)5.5Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Flames win (50.3%)

Bruins vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Flames are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Bruins. The Flames are -250 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +198.

Bruins vs Flames Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Bruins-Flames game on December 17, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Bruins vs Flames Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Flames-Bruins, Calgary is the underdog at +104, and Boston is -125 playing on the road.

