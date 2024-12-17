Bruins vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 17

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Boston Bruins playing the Calgary Flames.

Bruins vs Flames Game Info

Boston Bruins (16-13-3) vs. Calgary Flames (15-11-5)

Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Flames Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Bruins (-125) Flames (+104) 5.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Flames Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Flames win (50.3%)

Bruins vs Flames Puck Line

The Flames are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Bruins. The Flames are -250 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +198.

Bruins vs Flames Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Bruins-Flames game on December 17, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Bruins vs Flames Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Flames-Bruins, Calgary is the underdog at +104, and Boston is -125 playing on the road.

