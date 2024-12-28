FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Bruins vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Boston Bruins will take on the Columbus Blue Jackets in NHL action on Saturday.

Bruins vs Blue Jackets Game Info

  • Boston Bruins (19-14-4) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (15-15-6)
  • Date: Saturday, December 28, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Blue Jackets Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Bruins (-215)Blue Jackets (+176)6.5Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bruins win (63.6%)

Bruins vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

  • The Blue Jackets are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-150 to cover). And Boston, the favorite, is +122.

Bruins vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

  • The over/under for Bruins-Blue Jackets on December 28 is 6.5. The over is +100, and the under is -122.

Bruins vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Bruins-Blue Jackets, Boston is the favorite at -215, and Columbus is +176 playing on the road.

