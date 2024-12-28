Bruins vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 28

The Boston Bruins will take on the Columbus Blue Jackets in NHL action on Saturday.

Bruins vs Blue Jackets Game Info

Boston Bruins (19-14-4) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (15-15-6)

Date: Saturday, December 28, 2024

Saturday, December 28, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Blue Jackets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Bruins (-215) Blue Jackets (+176) 6.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bruins win (63.6%)

Bruins vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

The Blue Jackets are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-150 to cover). And Boston, the favorite, is +122.

Bruins vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

The over/under for Bruins-Blue Jackets on December 28 is 6.5. The over is +100, and the under is -122.

Bruins vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Bruins-Blue Jackets, Boston is the favorite at -215, and Columbus is +176 playing on the road.

