Bruins vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 10
The Boston Bruins will take on the Chicago Blackhawks in NHL action on Thursday.
Bruins vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Boston Bruins (32-38-9) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (22-46-10)
- Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ESPN+
Bruins vs Blackhawks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Bruins (-176)
|Blackhawks (+146)
|5.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Blackhawks win (52.9%)
Bruins vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-172 to cover). And Boston, the favorite, is +140.
Bruins vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Bruins versus Blackhawks game on April 10 has been set at 5.5, with -130 odds on the over and +106 odds on the under.
Bruins vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Boston is the favorite, -176 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +146 underdog on the road.