Bruins vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 10

The Boston Bruins will take on the Chicago Blackhawks in NHL action on Thursday.

Bruins vs Blackhawks Game Info

Boston Bruins (32-38-9) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (22-46-10)

Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025

Thursday, April 10, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Bruins (-176) Blackhawks (+146) 5.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blackhawks win (52.9%)

Bruins vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-172 to cover). And Boston, the favorite, is +140.

Bruins vs Blackhawks Over/Under

The over/under for the Bruins versus Blackhawks game on April 10 has been set at 5.5, with -130 odds on the over and +106 odds on the under.

Bruins vs Blackhawks Moneyline

Boston is the favorite, -176 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +146 underdog on the road.

