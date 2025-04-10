FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Bruins vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 10

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Boston Bruins will take on the Chicago Blackhawks in NHL action on Thursday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bruins vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Boston Bruins (32-38-9) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (22-46-10)
  • Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Bruins (-176)Blackhawks (+146)5.5Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Blackhawks win (52.9%)

Bruins vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-172 to cover). And Boston, the favorite, is +140.

Bruins vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Bruins versus Blackhawks game on April 10 has been set at 5.5, with -130 odds on the over and +106 odds on the under.

Bruins vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • Boston is the favorite, -176 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +146 underdog on the road.

