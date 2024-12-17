Brock Purdy Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Dolphins

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers will play the Miami Dolphins and their eighth-ranked passing defense (205 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Considering Purdy for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Dolphins? We've got stats and information for you below.

Purdy vs. Dolphins Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Miami Dolphins

San Francisco 49ers at Miami Dolphins Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.5

15.5 Projected Passing Yards: 247.02

247.02 Projected Passing TDs: 1.37

1.37 Projected Rushing Yards: 12.23

12.23 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Purdy Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Purdy is currently the 13th-ranked fantasy player (18th overall), putting up 215.6 total fantasy points (16.6 per game).

Over his last three games, Purdy has generated 28.3 fantasy points (9.4 per game), as he's amassed 561 yards on 45-of-74 passing with two touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 18 rushing yards on eight carries.

Purdy has posted 70.5 fantasy points (14.1 per game) in his last five games, as he's amassed 1,073 yards on 91-of-138 passing, with five touchdowns and two picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 75 rushing yards on 17 carries with one TD.

The highlight of Purdy's fantasy season so far was Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys, when he caught zero balls on targets for zero yards, good for 26.0 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Brock Purdy delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the season (2.2 points) in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills, passing for 94 yards and zero touchdowns with zero picks.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Two players have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Miami this season.

The Dolphins have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Miami this season.

The Dolphins have allowed one player to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

A total of six players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Miami this year.

A total of 14 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Dolphins this year.

Miami has given up at least two receiving TDs to two players this year.

The Dolphins have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

Miami has allowed at least one rushing TD to 10 players this year.

A total of Two players have run for more than one TD versus the Dolphins this season.

Want more data and analysis on Brock Purdy?