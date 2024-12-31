Brock Bowers Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers will be up against the eighth-ranked pass defense of the Los Angeles Chargers (205.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

With Bowers' next game against the Chargers, should you think about him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and information.

Bowers vs. Chargers Game Info

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.8

5.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 43.37

43.37 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.20

Projections provided by numberFire

Bowers Fantasy Performance

Bowers has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 139.7 fantasy points (8.7 per game) rank him second at the TE position and 81st overall.

During his last three games Bowers has been targeted 26 times, with 21 receptions for 211 yards and zero TDs. He has posted 21.0 fantasy points (7.0 per game) during that stretch.

Bowers has posted 46.4 fantasy points (9.3 per game) in his last five games, as he's caught 34 passes on 45 targets for 400 yards and one touchdown.

The highlight of Bowers' fantasy season came against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13, when he tallied 20.2 fantasy points with 10 receptions (on 14 targets) for 140 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Brock Bowers stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns, grabbing two passes on three targets for 19 yards (3.1 fantasy points).

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has conceded more than 300 yards passing to one player this year.

A total of 13 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Chargers this year.

Los Angeles has given up two or more TD passes to six opposing QBs this season.

The Chargers have allowed two players to pass for three or more TDs in a game this year.

Los Angeles has allowed three players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 19 players have caught a TD pass versus the Chargers this year.

Los Angeles has given up two or more receiving TDs to three players this season.

The Chargers have allowed four players to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Los Angeles has given up at least one rushing TD to seven players this year.

The Chargers have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this season.

