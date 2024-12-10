Brock Bowers Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Falcons

Las Vegas Raiders TE Brock Bowers will be up against the 25th-ranked passing defense of the Atlanta Falcons (229.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, at 8:30 PM ET on Monday.

Is Bowers a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Falcons? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Bowers this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Bowers vs. Falcons Game Info

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Atlanta Falcons

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Day: December 16, 2024

December 16, 2024 Game Time: 8:30 PM

8:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.7

9.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.8

12.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 71.36

71.36 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.36

Projections provided by numberFire

Bowers Fantasy Performance

At the TE position, Bowers has been one of the top players in fantasy, as he ranks second in the NFL with 9.1 fantasy points per game (118.7 total points). Overall, he is 72nd in fantasy points.

In his last three games, Bowers has compiled 29.2 total fantasy points (9.7 per game), hauling in 17 balls (on 29 targets) for 227 yards and one touchdown.

Bowers has been targeted 53 times, with 35 receptions for 398 yards and three TDs, in his last five games. He has put up 58.0 fantasy points (11.6 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Bowers' fantasy campaign was a Week 13 outburst versus the Kansas City Chiefs, a game where he went off for zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 20.2 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Brock Bowers delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the season (3.1 points) in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns, catching two balls for 19 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has conceded over 300 yards passing to three players this season.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Falcons this season.

A total of eight players have thrown for two or more TDs against Atlanta this season.

Four players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Falcons this season.

Atlanta has given up more than 100 yards receiving to five players this year.

A total of 20 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Falcons this season.

A total of five players have caught more than one touchdown pass against Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

Atlanta has allowed six players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Falcons have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Brock Bowers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.