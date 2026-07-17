Spain vs Argentina World Cup Final Prediction, Picks, Lineups, Odds & Best Bets Updated

🏆
🏆 FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 · THE FINAL · UPDATED ODDS · SUNDAY JULY 19
MetLife Stadium · East Rutherford, NJ · 3:00 PM ET · FOX
Spain vs Argentina: Updated Final Prediction & Best Bets
De Paul returns · Ruiz preferred over Pedri · Latest FanDuel odds
Spain -150 To Lift The Cup · Argentina +130
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ UPDATED: RODRIGO DE PAUL EXPECTED TO RETURN TO ARGENTINA'S XI, WITH GIULIANO SIMEONE DROPPING OUT AFTER A POOR SEMIFINAL PERFORMANCE (MORE FOULS THAN SHOTS, DRIBBLES AND CHANCES CREATED COMBINED) · GONZALO MONTIEL FAVORED OVER NAHUEL MOLINA AT RIGHT-BACK · JULIÁN ÁLVAREZ CONTINUES OVER MATCH-WINNER LAUTARO MARTÍNEZ ALONGSIDE MESSI · FABIÁN RUIZ PREFERRED OVER PEDRI FOR SPAIN THE LAST TWO MATCHES · SPAIN HAS ALLOWED JUST 1 GOAL IN 7 MATCHES ALL TOURNAMENT, HELD MBAPPÉ TO ZERO SHOTS ON TARGET IN THE SEMIFINAL
FIFA World Cup 2026 Final · Sunday, July 19 · MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford NJ · FOX
🇪🇸 Spain
vs 🇦🇷 Argentina
Spain: 1 Goal Allowed In 7 Matches
Defending Champions
To Lift the Cup
ESP -150
ARG +130
Moneyline (90 min)
ESP +125 · Draw +200 · ARG +260
FD ODDS:
BTTS Yes -126
Correct Score 1-1 +470
✅
Updated: Lineup Details Confirmed by Multiple Previews
Argentina reached the final with a 2-1 extra-time win over England, Enzo Fernández scoring in the 85th minute and Lautaro Martínez in the 92nd. Despite that heroics, Martínez is expected to be benched again — Julián Álvarez continues alongside Messi. Rodrigo De Paul is set to return to the midfield after Giuliano Simeone's poor semifinal (5 fouls to just 2 combined shots, dribbles and chances created), and Gonzalo Montiel is favored at right-back over a struggling Nahuel Molina. Cristian Romero and Leandro Paredes both overcame post-quarterfinal cramping to start against England and remain fully fit. On Spain's side, the back four stays unchanged, but Fabián Ruiz has been preferred over Pedri in central midfield for the last two matches. Spain's defensive numbers are now extraordinary: just 1 goal allowed across 7 matches, including suffocating France to 0.31 expected goals and zero shots on target from Mbappé in the semifinal.
📋 Predicted Lineups
🇪🇸 Spain · 4-3-3
GK
Unai Simón
DEF (UNCHANGED)
Pedro Porro · Pau Cubarsí · Aymeric Laporte · Marc Cucurella
MID
Rodri · Fabián Ruiz ✅ (over Pedri) · Dani Olmo
ATT
Lamine Yamal ⭐ · Mikel Oyarzabal ⭐ · Alex Baena
Mikel Merino a proven super-sub off the bench
🇦🇷 Argentina · 4-4-2 Diamond
GK
Emiliano Martínez
DEF
Gonzalo Montiel ✅ (over Molina) · Cristian Romero ✅ · Lisandro Martínez · Nicolás Tagliafico
MID (DIAMOND)
Rodrigo De Paul ✅ (returns) · Enzo Fernández · Leandro Paredes ✅ · Alexis Mac Allister
ATT
Lionel Messi ⭐ (captain) · Julián Álvarez ✅ (over Lautaro)
Simeone drops out · Lautaro (match-winner vs England) confined to the bench again
📊 Key Stats & Context
Tournament Records · Golden Boot Race · Form
Spain's goals allowed this tournament
Just 1, across 7 matches
Mbappé's shots on target vs Spain (SF)
Zero
Messi's tournament goals (Golden Boot)
8, leading the race at 39 years old
Argentina's bid for back-to-back titles
Would be first since Brazil (1958, 1962)
Spain's last WC final
2010 — won on an Iniesta ET goal
⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel
⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play
Spain To Lift the Cup
Backed by a genuinely historic defensive record — just 1 goal allowed in 7 matches all tournament · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties
⭐ Best Bet #2 · Golden Boot Leader
Lionel Messi — Anytime Goalscorer
Leading the Golden Boot at 8 goals, with a genuine chance at a fairytale finish on the biggest possible stage
⭐ Best Bet #3 · Board's Shortest Exact Score
Correct Score — Draw 1-1
Unchanged as the board's shortest exact score, reflecting how tight finals tend to be even between sides of different overall quality
⭐ Best Bet #4 · Now More Clearly Favored
Both Teams to Score — Yes
Messi's individual quality remains a real threat even against Spain's elite defense, and Argentina has scored in every knockout match this tournament
⭐ Best Bet #5 · Fresh Value From The Lineup Update
Fabián Ruiz — Anytime Goalscorer
Confirmed preferred over Pedri in midfield the last two matches, giving him a genuine starting role on the biggest stage
🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel
Spain to lift the Cup + Both Teams to Score Yes + Lionel Messi anytime goal
Builds on Spain's favorite status backed by a historic defensive record, Messi's proven individual threat even against elite defenses, and a genuinely competitive final. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Lift the Cup" covers 90 min, ET and penalties.
⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
🏆 Our Prediction · Spain vs Argentina · World Cup Final · Sunday
Spain 2–1 Argentina
Spain's historically stingy defense and superior overall control prove decisive, but Messi delivers a fitting individual moment on the sport's biggest stage, keeping Argentina in it until the final whistle.
Nothing in today's lineup update changes our core read — Spain remains the more complete side by a clear margin, and their defensive numbers this tournament are genuinely historic. Argentina's return to a more experienced XI (De Paul, Montiel back in) strengthens them slightly, but Messi's individual brilliance remains their most realistic route to keeping this competitive.
Bet Now
FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 Final · Spain vs Argentina · Sunday · 3PM ET · MetLife Stadium
Bet the World Cup Final on FanDuel
Spain -150 to lift the Cup · Messi anytime +150 · BTTS Yes -126
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, updated · To Lift the Cup (reg+ET+pens): Spain -150 / Argentina +130 · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Spain +125 / Draw +200 / Argentina +260 · Anytime Goalscorer: Messi +150, Oyarzabal +160, Yamal +230, Lautaro +250, Alvarez +260, Ferran Torres +260, N.Williams +320, Merino +380, Olmo +400, Baena +500, Ruiz +600, N.Gonzalez +600, Simeone +650, E.Fernandez +700, Paredes +850 · To Score or Assist: Messi -135, Yamal +115, Oyarzabal +110, Ferran Torres +150, Alvarez +165, N.Williams +160 · Player 1+ SOT: Messi -475, Yamal -250, Oyarzabal -230, Ferran Torres -210, Alvarez -195, N.Williams -160 · Correct Score: Spain 1-0 +550, Draw 0-0 +850, Argentina 0-1 +800, Spain 2-0 +1000, Draw 1-1 +470, Argentina 0-2 +1900, Spain 2-1 +750, Draw 2-2 +1200, Argentina 1-2 +1100 · BTTS Yes -126 / No -102 · First Goalscorer: Oyarzabal +430, Messi +430, Yamal +650, Ferran Torres +700, Lautaro +700, Alvarez +750 · Rodrigo De Paul expected to return to Argentina's XI over Giuliano Simeone · Gonzalo Montiel favored over Nahuel Molina · Julian Alvarez to continue over Lautaro Martinez despite scoring the semifinal winner · Fabian Ruiz preferred over Pedri for Spain · Spain has allowed just 1 goal in 7 matches this tournament · MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford NJ · Sunday, July 19, 2026, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER