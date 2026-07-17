Spain vs Argentina World Cup Final Prediction, Picks, Lineups, Odds & Best Bets Updated

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Updated: Lineup Details Confirmed by Multiple Previews

Argentina reached the final with a 2-1 extra-time win over England, Enzo Fernández scoring in the 85th minute and Lautaro Martínez in the 92nd. Despite that heroics, Martínez is expected to be benched again — Julián Álvarez continues alongside Messi. Rodrigo De Paul is set to return to the midfield after Giuliano Simeone's poor semifinal (5 fouls to just 2 combined shots, dribbles and chances created), and Gonzalo Montiel is favored at right-back over a struggling Nahuel Molina. Cristian Romero and Leandro Paredes both overcame post-quarterfinal cramping to start against England and remain fully fit. On Spain's side, the back four stays unchanged, but Fabián Ruiz has been preferred over Pedri in central midfield for the last two matches. Spain's defensive numbers are now extraordinary: just 1 goal allowed across 7 matches, including suffocating France to 0.31 expected goals and zero shots on target from Mbappé in the semifinal.