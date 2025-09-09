Brian Thomas Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas will be up against the team with last season's 21st-ranked pass defense, the Cincinnati Bengals (223.5 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Thomas for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Bengals? We've got stats and info for you below.

Brian Thomas Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.9

9.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.2

12.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 69.72

69.72 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.42

Projections provided by numberFire

Thomas 2024 Fantasy Performance

In his one game this year, Thomas accumulated 8.0 fantasy points. He had 11 receiving yards on one catch (seven targets) and zero touchdowns.

In his best game last season, Thomas picked up 22.5 fantasy points -- via 10 receptions, 105 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 15 versus the New York Jets.

In his second-best performance last season, Thomas picked up 19.2 fantasy points -- via nine receptions, 132 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 16 versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

In what was his worst game of the year, Thomas finished with 1.2 fantasy points -- two receptions, 12 yards, on three targets. That was in Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings.

In Week 6 against the Chicago Bears, Thomas collected 2.7 fantasy points (his second-lowest total of the year), via these numbers: three receptions, 27 yards, on six targets.

Bengals Defensive Performance

Last season, Cincinnati allowed only two quarterbacks to record over 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Bengals allowed 14 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Against Cincinnati last season, 10 players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Bengals surrendered three or more passing touchdowns to four opposing quarterbacks last year.

Cincinnati allowed six players amass over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

In terms of pass D, the Bengals gave up a touchdown reception to 28 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Cincinnati allowed only two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run D, the Bengals gave up more than 100 rushing yards to four players last season.

In terms of run defense, Cincinnati allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 17 players last season.

The Bengals allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to only two players last season.

