Brian Thomas Jr. Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Titans

Wideout Brian Thomas Jr. faces a matchup versus the top-ranked pass defense in the NFL (178.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, when his Jacksonville Jaguars play the Tennessee Titans, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Considering Thomas for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Titans? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Thomas vs. Titans Game Info

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.1

12.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 71.87

71.87 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.36

Projections provided by numberFire

Thomas Fantasy Performance

Thomas has been one of the top players in fantasy at the WR position this season, ranking fifth with 11.3 fantasy points per game (169.8 total points). He is 43rd in fantasy points among all players.

During his last three games Thomas has been targeted 39 times, with 27 receptions for 323 yards and three TDs. He has put up 50.3 fantasy points (16.8 per game) during that period.

Thomas has compiled 481 receiving yards and four scores on 36 catches (56 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 73.6 points (14.7 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Thomas' season as a fantasy producer came against the New York Jets in Week 15, as he tallied 22.5 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Brian Thomas Jr.'s game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 was his worst of the season, as he posted just 1.2 fantasy points. He had two receptions for 12 yards on the day.

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee has allowed over 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The Titans have allowed 13 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Tennessee has given up at least two passing TDs to eight opposing QBs this year.

The Titans have allowed three players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

A total of one player has put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Tennessee this year.

The Titans have allowed 23 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

A total of one player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Tennessee this year.

Three players have racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Titans this season.

Tennessee has allowed 18 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

A total of One player has run for more than one TD versus the Titans this season.

