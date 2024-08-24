menu item
NFL

Brian Robinson Jr. 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive

Brian Robinson Jr. 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Brian Robinson Jr. is the 34th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2024 season, after picking up 162.1 fantasy points a year ago (22nd among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Washington Commanders player, scroll down.

Brian Robinson Jr. Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Robinson's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points162.05922
2024 Projected Fantasy Points119.511940

Brian Robinson Jr. 2023 Game-by-Game

Robinson picked up 26.9 fantasy points -- 18 carries, 87 yards, 2 TDs; 2 receptions, 42 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Cardinals12.61959021166
Week 2@Broncos26.918872320129
Week 3Bills7.01070000070
Week 4@Eagles11.11445122051
Week 5Bears4.3610044043
Week 6@Falcons11.61031022156
Week 7@Giants8.3823110023
Brian Robinson Jr. vs. Other Commanders Rushers

The Commanders threw the football on 63.9% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 36.1% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 25th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Robinson's 2023 rushing numbers stack up against his Washington Commanders teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Brian Robinson Jr.1787335264.1
Austin Ekeler1796285303.5
Christopher Rodriguez Jr.51247274.8
Marcus Mariota852006.5

Want more data and analysis on Brian Robinson Jr.? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

