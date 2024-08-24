Brian Robinson Jr. 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Brian Robinson Jr. is the 34th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2024 season, after picking up 162.1 fantasy points a year ago (22nd among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Washington Commanders player, scroll down.

Brian Robinson Jr. Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Robinson's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 162.0 59 22 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 119.5 119 40

Brian Robinson Jr. 2023 Game-by-Game

Robinson picked up 26.9 fantasy points -- 18 carries, 87 yards, 2 TDs; 2 receptions, 42 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Cardinals 12.6 19 59 0 2 1 1 66 Week 2 @Broncos 26.9 18 87 2 3 2 0 129 Week 3 Bills 7.0 10 70 0 0 0 0 70 Week 4 @Eagles 11.1 14 45 1 2 2 0 51 Week 5 Bears 4.3 6 10 0 4 4 0 43 Week 6 @Falcons 11.6 10 31 0 2 2 1 56 Week 7 @Giants 8.3 8 23 1 1 0 0 23 View Full Table

Brian Robinson Jr. vs. Other Commanders Rushers

The Commanders threw the football on 63.9% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 36.1% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 25th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Robinson's 2023 rushing numbers stack up against his Washington Commanders teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Brian Robinson Jr. 178 733 5 26 4.1 Austin Ekeler 179 628 5 30 3.5 Christopher Rodriguez Jr. 51 247 2 7 4.8 Marcus Mariota 8 52 0 0 6.5

