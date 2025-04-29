Brewers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 29

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago White Sox.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs White Sox Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (14-15) vs. Chicago White Sox (7-21)

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Tuesday, April 29, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSWI

Brewers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-240) | CHW: (+194)

MIL: (-240) | CHW: (+194) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (-137) | CHW: +1.5 (+114)

MIL: -1.5 (-137) | CHW: +1.5 (+114) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Brewers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 2-2, 2.43 ERA vs Bryse Wilson (White Sox) - 0-0, 4.30 ERA

The probable pitchers are Freddy Peralta (2-2) for the Brewers and Bryse Wilson for the White Sox. When Peralta starts, his team is 3-3-0 against the spread this season. Peralta has started three games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. Wilson has started just one game with a set spread, which the White Sox failed to cover. The White Sox were the underdog on the moneyline for one Wilson start this season -- they lost.

Brewers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (63.8%)

Brewers vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for White Sox-Brewers, Chicago is the underdog at +194, and Milwaukee is -240 playing on the road.

Brewers vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the spread (+114 to cover), and Milwaukee is -137 to cover the runline.

Brewers versus White Sox, on April 29, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in 10, or 71.4%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Oddsmakers have given Milwaukee the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -240 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 12 of their 29 opportunities.

The Brewers have posted a record of 17-12-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have gone 7-21 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 25% of those games).

Chicago has a 1-7 record (winning just 12.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +194 or longer.

The White Sox have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 28 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 12 of those games (12-14-2).

The White Sox have a 15-13-0 record ATS this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee in total hits (35) this season while batting .285 with 18 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .299 and a slugging percentage of .537.

He is 36th in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging among all qualifying batters in baseball.

Chourio has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .391 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI.

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.414) thanks to five extra-base hits. He's batting .319 with an on-base percentage of .367.

He is 12th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging in the majors.

Christian Yelich has collected 24 base hits, an OBP of .345 and a slugging percentage of .416 this season.

Yelich enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with three walks and four RBI.

Sal Frelick has been key for Milwaukee with 31 hits, an OBP of .379 plus a slugging percentage of .408.

White Sox Player Leaders

Luis Robert has two doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while hitting .152. He's slugging .272 with an on-base percentage of .275.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 163rd, his on-base percentage is 129th, and he is 156th in slugging.

Robert enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .158 with a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Brooks Baldwin is hitting .260 with four doubles, three home runs and three walks. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .284.

Andrew Sebastian Benintendi is hitting .217 with four home runs and five walks.

Lenyn Sosa has 26 hits with a .293 OBP while slugging .375. Those stats are all team-highs.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!