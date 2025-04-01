Brewers vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

Odds updated as of 4:15 p.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers are among the MLB squads busy on Tuesday, up against the Kansas City Royals.

Brewers vs Royals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (0-4) vs. Kansas City Royals (2-2)

Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and FDSKC

Brewers vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-120) | KC: (+102)

MIL: (-120) | KC: (+102) Spread: MIL: +1.5 (-205) | KC: -1.5 (+168)

MIL: +1.5 (-205) | KC: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Brewers vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chad Patrick (Brewers) - 0-0, 18.00 ERA vs Michael Lorenzen (Royals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Brewers will look to Chad Patrick versus the Royals and Michael Lorenzen. Patrick did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. Last season Lorenzen and his team went 11-13-0 against the spread when he pitched. Lorenzen and his team went 7-8 in games he appeared in when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Brewers vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (58.3%)

Brewers vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Royals, Milwaukee is the favorite at -120, and Kansas City is +102 playing on the road.

Brewers vs Royals Spread

The Royals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Brewers. The Royals are +168 to cover, while the Brewers are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Brewers vs Royals Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Brewers-Royals game on April 1, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Brewers vs Royals Betting Trends

The Brewers were chosen as favorites in 93 games last year and walked away with the win 54 times (58.1%) in those games.

Last year, Milwaukee won 43 of 72 games when listed as at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents hit the over in 82 of their 164 games with a total last season.

The Royals put together a 38-45 record in games last season when they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.8% of those games).

When it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer last year, Kansas City went 30-37 (44.8%).

The Royals combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 72 times last season for a 72-90-2 record against the over/under.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras collected 167 hits, posted an OBP of .365 and a .466 SLG last season.

Jackson Chourio slashed .275/.327/.464 and finished with an OPS of .791.

Last season, Brice Turang finished with seven home runs, 57 RBI and a batting average of .254 last season.

Joey Ortiz slashed .239/.329/.398 and finished with an OPS of .726.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. had an OBP of .389 and a slugging percentage of .588 while racking up 211 hits last season.

Vinnie Pasquantino hit .262 with 30 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 40 walks.

Salvador Perez had 28 doubles, 27 home runs and 44 walks while batting .271 last season.

Jonathan India hit .248 with 28 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 80 walks.

Brewers vs Royals Head to Head

3/31/2025: 11-1 KC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-1 KC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/8/2024: 6-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/7/2024: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/6/2024: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/14/2023: 9-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/13/2023: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/12/2023: 5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

