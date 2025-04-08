Brewers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Tuesday includes the Milwaukee Brewers facing the Colorado Rockies.

Brewers vs Rockies Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (5-5) vs. Colorado Rockies (2-7)

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and FDSWI

Brewers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-158) | COL: (+134)

MIL: (-158) | COL: (+134) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (-102) | COL: +1.5 (-118)

MIL: -1.5 (-102) | COL: +1.5 (-118) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Brewers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 0-1, 2.08 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 0-1, 2.13 ERA

The probable starters are Freddy Peralta (0-1) for the Brewers and Kyle Freeland (0-1) for the Rockies. Peralta has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Peralta's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Freeland has started two games with set spreads, and the Rockies went 1-1-0. The Rockies were named the moneyline underdog for two Freeland starts this season -- they lost both.

Brewers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (64.8%)

Brewers vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is the underdog, +134 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -158 favorite despite being on the road.

Brewers vs Rockies Spread

The Brewers are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Brewers are -102 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being -118.

Brewers vs Rockies Over/Under

Brewers versus Rockies, on April 8, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Brewers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with five wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Oddsmakers have given Milwaukee the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -158 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in five of their 10 opportunities.

The Brewers have an against the spread mark of 4-6-0 in 10 games with a line this season.

The Rockies have gone 1-6 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 14.3% of those games).

Colorado has a 1-5 record (winning just 16.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer.

The Rockies have played in nine games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total three times (3-5-1).

The Rockies have collected a 3-6-0 record ATS this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has a double, two home runs and two walks while hitting .325. He has an on-base percentage of .349 and a slugging percentage of .500.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 27th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.

Turang hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .325 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Jackson Chourio has 13 hits, which is best among Milwaukee batters this season. He's batting .295 with seven extra-base hits. He's also slugging .591 with an on-base percentage of .289.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 42nd, his on-base percentage 123rd, and his slugging percentage 22nd.

Chourio takes a nine-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .295 with four doubles, three home runs and nine RBI.

Sal Frelick leads the Brewers with an OPS of .912. He has a slash line of .378/.452/.459 this season.

Frelick takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with a double, a triple, two walks and two RBI.

Christian Yelich has been key for Milwaukee with four hits, an OBP of .282 plus a slugging percentage of .219.

Yelich has safely hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .125 with three walks and two RBI.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle has accumulated a slugging percentage of .390, a team-high for the Rockies. He's batting .268 with an on-base percentage of .302.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks 69th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 100th in slugging percentage.

Doyle enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Ezequiel Tovar is slugging .436 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .282 with an on-base percentage of .300.

His batting average is 52nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 111th, and he is 78th in slugging.

Hunter Goodman has eight hits, a team-best for the Rockies.

Kyle Farmer has three doubles and a walk while hitting .364.

