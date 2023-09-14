Brewers vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 15

Odds updated as of 7:29 PM

The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Washington Nationals in MLB action on Friday.

Brewers vs Nationals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (82-64) vs. Washington Nationals (65-82)

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: BSWI

Brewers vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-196) | WSH: (+164)

MIL: (-196) | WSH: (+164) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+114) | WSH: +1.5 (-137)

MIL: -1.5 (+114) | WSH: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Brewers vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Wade Miley (Brewers) - 7-4, 3.30 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 3-5, 4.28 ERA

The Brewers will look to Wade Miley (7-4) versus the Nationals and Irvin (3-5). Miley's team is 10-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Miley's team is 3-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Nationals are 9-12-0 against the spread when Irvin starts. The Nationals have an 8-11 record in Irvin's 19 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (63.4%)

Brewers vs Nationals Moneyline

Milwaukee is a -196 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +164 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Brewers. The Nationals are -137 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are +114.

Brewers vs Nationals Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Brewers-Nationals contest on September 15, with the over available at -108 and the under at -112.

Brewers vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in 45, or 59.2%, of the 76 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win five times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -196 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 64 of their 145 opportunities.

The Brewers have posted a record of 73-72-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have put together a 52-79 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 39.7% of those games).

Washington has a 22-24 record (winning 47.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +164 or longer.

The Nationals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 141 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 67 of those games (67-70-4).

The Nationals have gone 73-68-0 ATS this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .363, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .439. He's batting .274 on the season.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 34th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.

Yelich has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .133 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

Carlos Santana is hitting .233 with 29 doubles, 19 home runs and 59 walks. He's slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .313.

He is 123rd in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage and 104th in slugging among qualifying batters.

William Contreras leads Milwaukee in total hits (135) this season, and 50 of those have gone for extra bases.

Contreras has recorded at least one base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Willy Adames has 24 home runs, 76 RBI and a batting average of .215 this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

Lane Thomas has totaled 155 hits with a .472 slugging percentage, both team-high stats for the Nationals. He's batting .275 and with an on-base percentage of .324.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 84th and he is 40th in slugging.

C.J. Abrams is hitting .248 with 22 doubles, five triples, 18 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .421 with an on-base percentage of .303.

He ranks 101st in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Joey Meneses is hitting .278 with 33 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 35 walks.

Keibert Ruiz has 20 doubles, 17 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .258.

Brewers vs. Nationals Head to Head

5/22/2022: 8-2 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

8-2 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 6/11/2022: 8-6 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-6 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/10/2022: 11-5 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

11-5 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/2/2023: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/1/2023: 6-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/31/2023: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-3 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/21/2022: 5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 5/20/2022: 7-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

7-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 6/12/2022: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

