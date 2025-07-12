Brewers vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 12

Odds updated as of 10:14 p.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers are among the MLB squads busy on Saturday, up against the Washington Nationals.

Brewers vs Nationals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (53-40) vs. Washington Nationals (38-55)

Date: Saturday, July 12, 2025

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Coverage: FDSWI and MASN2

Brewers vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-205) | WSH: (+172)

MIL: (-205) | WSH: (+172) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (-100) | WSH: +1.5 (-120)

MIL: -1.5 (-100) | WSH: +1.5 (-120) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Brewers vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - 1-0, 1.50 ERA vs Shinnosuke Ogasawara (Nationals) - 0-1, 13.50 ERA

The Brewers will give the ball to Brandon Woodruff (1-0, 1.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Shinnosuke Ogasawara (0-1, 13.50 ERA). Woodruff helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Woodruff has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Ogasawara has started only one game with a set spread, which the Nationals failed to cover. The Nationals were the underdog on the moneyline for one Ogasawara start this season -- they lost.

Brewers vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (65.8%)

Brewers vs Nationals Moneyline

The Brewers vs Nationals moneyline has Milwaukee as a -205 favorite, while Washington is a +172 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the spread (-120 to cover), and Milwaukee is -100 to cover the runline.

Brewers vs Nationals Over/Under

The Brewers-Nationals game on July 12 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -114 and the under at -106.

Brewers vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Brewers have been favorites in 44 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (63.6%) in those contests.

Milwaukee has a record of 4-1 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -205 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 38 of 91 chances this season.

The Brewers have an against the spread record of 49-42-0 in 91 games with a line this season.

The Nationals are 33-37 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.1% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +172 or longer, Washington has a 3-7 record (winning just 30% of its games).

In the 88 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-38-2).

The Nationals have a 46-42-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.3% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has an OPS of .746, fueled by an OBP of .294 and a team-best slugging percentage of .452 this season. He has a .260 batting average.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, he is 76th in batting average, 134th in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.

Chourio hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .289 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Christian Yelich leads Milwaukee with 87 hits. He is batting .260 this season and has 29 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 76th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage.

Sal Frelick has collected 97 base hits, an OBP of .348 and a slugging percentage of .403 this season.

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .351 this season while batting .280 with 38 walks and 56 runs scored.

Turang enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a walk and two RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has accumulated an on-base percentage of .387, a slugging percentage of .546, and has 99 hits, all club-highs for the Nationals (while batting .284).

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 33rd in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

C.J. Abrams is hitting .286 with 20 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .354.

His batting average ranks 26th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 41st, and he is 36th in slugging.

Luis Garcia is hitting .262 with 19 doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.

Nathaniel Lowe is hitting .235 with 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 33 walks.

