Brewers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Athletics.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Brewers vs Athletics Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (10-9) vs. Athletics (9-10)

Date: Friday, April 18, 2025

Friday, April 18, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and NBCS-CA

Brewers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-158) | OAK: (+134)

MIL: (-158) | OAK: (+134) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+128) | OAK: +1.5 (-154)

MIL: -1.5 (+128) | OAK: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Brewers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 1-1, 2.31 ERA vs J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 1-0, 1.69 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Freddy Peralta (1-1) against the Athletics and J.T. Ginn (1-0). Peralta and his team have a record of 2-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Peralta's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Ginn has started just one game with a set spread, which the Athletics covered. The Athletics were the underdog on the moneyline for one Ginn start this season -- they won.

Brewers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (61.6%)

Brewers vs Athletics Moneyline

The Brewers vs Athletics moneyline has the Brewers as a -158 favorite, while the Athletics are a +134 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Athletics Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Brewers are +128 to cover, while the Athletics are -154 to cover.

Brewers vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for the Brewers versus Athletics game on April 18 has been set at 8, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (72.7%) in those games.

The Brewers have been named as a favorite of -158 or more just one time this season and came away with a victory in that game.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in seven of their 19 games with a total this season.

The Brewers have an against the spread mark of 10-9-0 in 19 games with a line this season.

The Athletics have put together a 4-8 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer, the Athletics have a record of 1-3 (25%).

The Athletics have played in 19 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total nine times (9-7-3).

The Athletics are 12-7-0 ATS this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee with 22 hits, batting .262 this season with 12 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .267 and a slugging percentage of .536.

He is 72nd in batting average, 138th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.

Brice Turang has an OPS of .791, fueled by an OBP of .349 and a team-best slugging percentage of .442 this season. He's batting .312.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 22nd in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Sal Frelick leads Milwaukee in OBP (.408) this season, fueled by 21 hits.

Frelick heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a triple, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

William Jesus (Castillo) Contreras is batting .234 with a .342 OBP and 11 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Contreras enters this matchup on a 10-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .351 with two doubles, three home runs, five walks and 11 RBI.

Athletics Player Leaders

Tyler Soderstrom has 23 hits, a team-best for the Athletics. He's batting .315 and slugging .712 with an on-base percentage of .383.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 30th and he is second in slugging.

Soderstrom hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with three home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Jacob Wilson's .507 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .338 with an on-base percentage of .338.

He is currently ninth in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Lawrence Butler has accumulated an on-base percentage of .390, a team-high for the Athletics.

Shea Langeliers is hitting .237 with three doubles, four home runs and nine walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!