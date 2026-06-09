Braves vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 9

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the Atlanta Braves facing the Chicago White Sox.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs White Sox Game Info

Atlanta Braves (45-21) vs. Chicago White Sox (34-31)

Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Tuesday, June 9, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and BravesVsn

Braves vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-154) | CHW: (+130)

ATL: (-154) | CHW: (+130) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+108) | CHW: +1.5 (-130)

ATL: -1.5 (+108) | CHW: +1.5 (-130) Total: 9 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Braves vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes (Braves) - 4-2, 3.86 ERA vs Brandon Eisert (White Sox) - 1-0, 3.21 ERA

The probable pitchers are Grant Holmes (4-2) for the Braves and Brandon Eisert (1-0) for the White Sox. When Holmes starts, his team is 9-3-0 against the spread this season. Holmes' team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 9-3. Eisert has started two games with set spreads, and the White Sox covered in both opportunities. The White Sox were named the moneyline underdog for one Eisert start this season -- they won.

Braves vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: White Sox win (54.8%)

Braves vs White Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. White Sox reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-154) and Chicago as the underdog (+130) despite being the home team.

Braves vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Braves. The White Sox are -130 to cover the spread, and the Braves are +108.

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Braves-White Sox game on June 9, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Braves vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 38 wins in the 52 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 13-6 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -154 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 32 of 66 chances this season.

The Braves are 40-26-0 against the spread in their 66 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have won 25 of the 52 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (48.1%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, Chicago has a 7-10 record (winning 41.2% of its games).

The White Sox have played in 63 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-26-1).

The White Sox have covered 57.1% of their games this season, going 36-27-0 against the spread.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has an OPS of .877, fueled by an OBP of .338 and a team-best slugging percentage of .539 this season. He has a .267 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 53rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is ninth in slugging.

Ozzie Albies has an OPS of .774, fueled by an OBP of .332 and a team-best slugging percentage of .442 this season. He's batting .275.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 46th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage.

Michael Harris II has collected 68 base hits, an OBP of .340 and a slugging percentage of .523 this season.

Harris has logged a hit or more in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with three doubles, a walk and four RBIs.

Mauricio Dubon has been key for Atlanta with 59 hits, an OBP of .317 plus a slugging percentage of .414.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas is hitting .242 with 10 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 43 walks. He's slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .370.

He ranks 95th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Vargas hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .282 with two doubles, three home runs, seven walks and 10 RBIs.

Colson Montgomery has 12 doubles, 16 home runs and 25 walks while batting .225. He's slugging .479 with an on-base percentage of .322.

He ranks 130th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Chase Meidroth has accumulated a slugging percentage of .392, a team-high for the White Sox.

Sam Antonacci has eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 12 walks while hitting .286.

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