Braves vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 28

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

The Atlanta Braves will take on the Colorado Rockies in MLB action on Monday.

Braves vs Rockies Game Info

Atlanta Braves (12-15) vs. Colorado Rockies (4-23)

Date: Monday, April 28, 2025

Monday, April 28, 2025 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and FDSSO

Braves vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-176) | COL: (+148)

ATL: (-176) | COL: (+148) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-110) | COL: +1.5 (-110)

ATL: -1.5 (-110) | COL: +1.5 (-110) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Braves vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder (Braves) - 0-1, 5.57 ERA vs Ryan Feltner (Rockies) - 0-1, 3.86 ERA

The probable pitchers are Bryce Elder (0-1) for the Braves and Ryan Feltner (0-1) for the Rockies. Elder's team is 3-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Elder's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Rockies have gone 2-3-0 ATS in Feltner's five starts with a set spread. The Rockies have a 1-4 record in Feltner's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Braves vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (55.7%)

Braves vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is the underdog, +148 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -176 favorite despite being on the road.

Braves vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are hosting the Braves, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rockies are -110 to cover the spread, and the Braves are -110.

Braves vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Braves versus Rockies game on April 28 has been set at 10.5, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.

Braves vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 19 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (52.6%) in those games.

Atlanta has a record of 3-1 when favored by -176 or more this year.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 14 of their 27 opportunities.

In 27 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 12-15-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have won 12.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (3-21).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +148 or longer, Colorado has a 1-14 record (winning only 6.7% of its games).

The Rockies have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total nine times this season for a 9-17-1 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have covered only 37% of their games this season, going 10-17-0 ATS.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with 25 hits and an OBP of .486 this season. He has a .316 batting average and a slugging percentage of .544.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is 16th in slugging.

Ozuna hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a double, a home run, seven walks and two RBI.

Ozhaino Jurdy Jiandro Albies is batting .229 with four doubles, four home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .376 with an on-base percentage of .288.

He ranks 105th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Matt Olson is batting .221 with a .389 slugging percentage and 15 RBI this year.

Austin Riley leads Atlanta with a slugging percentage of .491, fueled by 11 extra-base hits.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has accumulated a team-best OBP (.354) and slugging percentage (.453), while pacing the Rockies in hits (22, while batting .256).

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 68th, his on-base percentage is 46th, and he is 49th in slugging.

Brenton Doyle is batting .257 with three doubles, three home runs and six walks. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Mickey Moniak is batting .206 with two doubles, three triples, three home runs and six walks.

Jordan Beck is batting .261 with a triple, five home runs and seven walks.

