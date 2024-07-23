Braves vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 23

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds.

Braves vs Reds Game Info

Atlanta Braves (78-65) vs. Cincinnati Reds (69-75)

Date: Monday, September 9, 2024

Monday, September 9, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BSSO

Braves vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-156) | CIN: (+132)

ATL: (-156) | CIN: (+132) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+126) | CIN: +1.5 (-152)

ATL: -1.5 (+126) | CIN: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Braves vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton (Braves) - 8-7, 4.24 ERA vs Nick Martínez (Reds) - 7-6, 3.67 ERA

The Braves will give the ball to Charlie Morton (8-7, 4.24 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Nick Martinez (7-6, 3.67 ERA). Morton and his team are 12-14-0 ATS this season when he starts. Morton's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (12-8). The Reds have a 6-6-0 ATS record in Martínez's 12 starts with a set spread. The Reds have a 1-5 record in Martínez's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (58.8%)

Braves vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Reds-Braves, Cincinnati is the underdog at +132, and Atlanta is -156 playing at home.

Braves vs Reds Spread

The Reds are at the Braves, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Reds are +126 to cover the spread, and the Braves are -152.

Braves vs Reds Over/Under

Braves versus Reds, on Sept. 9, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Braves vs Reds Betting Trends

The Braves have won in 63, or 56.8%, of the 111 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Atlanta has a record of 42-25 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -156 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over in 51 of their 141 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves have posted a record of 66-75-0 against the spread this season.

The Reds have won 33 of the 72 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (45.8%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer, Cincinnati has a 10-8 record (winning 55.6% of its games).

The Reds have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 66 times this season for a 66-65-7 record against the over/under.

The Reds have a 77-61-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.8% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with 165 hits and an OBP of .378, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .564. He's batting .306.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks sixth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Matt Olson is hitting .231 with 32 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 57 walks, while slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .312.

His batting average is 116th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 98th, and his slugging percentage 61st.

Jorge Soler is batting .231 with a .413 slugging percentage and 53 RBI this year.

Soler enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Orlando Arcia has 15 home runs, 41 RBI and a batting average of .223 this season.

Arcia has safely hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with a double and a walk.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has racked up 143 hits with a .477 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Reds. He's batting .261 and with an on-base percentage of .343.

He ranks 56th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Spencer Steer has 30 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 65 walks while hitting .232. He's slugging .409 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 114th, his on-base percentage is 66th, and he is 84th in slugging.

Jonathan India has a team-best .348 on-base percentage.

Tyler Stephenson has 24 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 41 walks while batting .264.

Braves vs Reds Head to Head

7/24/2024: 9-4 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

