Braves vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 18

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Atlanta Braves facing the Boston Red Sox.

Braves vs Red Sox Game Info

Atlanta Braves (23-22) vs. Boston Red Sox (22-24)

Date: Sunday, May 18, 2025

Sunday, May 18, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: MLB Network, NESN, and FDSSO

Braves vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-130) | BOS: (+110)

ATL: (-130) | BOS: (+110) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+128) | BOS: +1.5 (-154)

ATL: -1.5 (+128) | BOS: +1.5 (-154) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Braves vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach (Braves) - 2-3, 3.31 ERA vs Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 2-0, 2.33 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Schwellenbach (2-3, 3.31 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Brayan Bello (2-0, 2.33 ERA). When Schwellenbach starts, his team is 3-5-0 against the spread this season. Schwellenbach's team has been victorious in 62.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-3. The Red Sox are 4-1-0 against the spread when Bello starts. The Red Sox were the moneyline underdog for one Bello start this season -- they lost.

Braves vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (52.9%)

Braves vs Red Sox Moneyline

Atlanta is the favorite, -130 on the moneyline, while Boston is a +110 underdog despite being at home.

Braves vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Braves. The Red Sox are -154 to cover, and the Braves are +128.

The over/under for the Braves versus Red Sox game on May 18 has been set at 9, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Braves vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (57.6%) in those contests.

This year Atlanta has won 16 of 25 games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 15 of their 44 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Braves have posted a record of 21-23-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Sox have won 41.7% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (5-7).

Boston is 1-3 (winning just 25% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Red Sox have played in 46 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-22-2).

The Red Sox have a 23-23-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson is batting .221 with six doubles, eight home runs and 29 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .340 and a slugging percentage of .405.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 130th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 91st in slugging.

Marcell Ozuna has 37 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .410. He's batting .259 and slugging .427.

He ranks 72nd in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging in the major leagues.

Austin Riley leads Atlanta with 52 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .452.

Ozzie Albies has been key for Atlanta with 39 hits, an OBP of .278 plus a slugging percentage of .326.

Albies has safely hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a walk and an RBI.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Alexander Bregman has a team-best slugging percentage (.579) while pacing the Red Sox in hits (55). He's batting .309 and with an on-base percentage of .389.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, he is 11th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Wilyer Abreu has seven doubles, 11 home runs and 22 walks while batting .277. He's slugging .547 with an on-base percentage of .371.

He is currently 50th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Rafael Devers a has .392 on-base percentage to pace the Red Sox.

Jarren Duran has 10 doubles, five triples, two home runs and 11 walks while batting .259.

Braves vs Red Sox Head to Head

5/16/2025: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/5/2024: 9-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/4/2024: 8-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/8/2024: 5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/7/2024: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/26/2023: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-3 BOS (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/10/2023: 5-2 BOS (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-2 BOS (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/9/2023: 9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/10/2022: 8-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/9/2022: 9-7 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

