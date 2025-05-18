Braves vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 18
MLB action on Sunday includes the Atlanta Braves facing the Boston Red Sox.
Braves vs Red Sox Game Info
- Atlanta Braves (23-22) vs. Boston Red Sox (22-24)
- Date: Sunday, May 18, 2025
- Time: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: MLB Network, NESN, and FDSSO
Braves vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: ATL: (-130) | BOS: (+110)
- Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+128) | BOS: +1.5 (-154)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Braves vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach (Braves) - 2-3, 3.31 ERA vs Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 2-0, 2.33 ERA
The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Schwellenbach (2-3, 3.31 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Brayan Bello (2-0, 2.33 ERA). When Schwellenbach starts, his team is 3-5-0 against the spread this season. Schwellenbach's team has been victorious in 62.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-3. The Red Sox are 4-1-0 against the spread when Bello starts. The Red Sox were the moneyline underdog for one Bello start this season -- they lost.
Braves vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Braves win (52.9%)
Braves vs Red Sox Moneyline
- Atlanta is the favorite, -130 on the moneyline, while Boston is a +110 underdog despite being at home.
Braves vs Red Sox Spread
- The Red Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Braves. The Red Sox are -154 to cover, and the Braves are +128.
Braves vs Red Sox Over/Under
- The over/under for the Braves versus Red Sox game on May 18 has been set at 9, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Braves vs Red Sox Betting Trends
- The Braves have been favorites in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (57.6%) in those contests.
- This year Atlanta has won 16 of 25 games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.
- The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 15 of their 44 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Braves have posted a record of 21-23-0 against the spread this season.
- The Red Sox have won 41.7% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (5-7).
- Boston is 1-3 (winning just 25% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.
- The Red Sox have played in 46 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-22-2).
- The Red Sox have a 23-23-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).
Braves Player Leaders
- Matt Olson is batting .221 with six doubles, eight home runs and 29 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .340 and a slugging percentage of .405.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 130th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 91st in slugging.
- Marcell Ozuna has 37 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .410. He's batting .259 and slugging .427.
- He ranks 72nd in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging in the major leagues.
- Austin Riley leads Atlanta with 52 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .452.
- Ozzie Albies has been key for Atlanta with 39 hits, an OBP of .278 plus a slugging percentage of .326.
- Albies has safely hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a walk and an RBI.
Red Sox Player Leaders
- Alexander Bregman has a team-best slugging percentage (.579) while pacing the Red Sox in hits (55). He's batting .309 and with an on-base percentage of .389.
- Including all the qualified players in the majors, he is 11th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.
- Wilyer Abreu has seven doubles, 11 home runs and 22 walks while batting .277. He's slugging .547 with an on-base percentage of .371.
- He is currently 50th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.
- Rafael Devers a has .392 on-base percentage to pace the Red Sox.
- Jarren Duran has 10 doubles, five triples, two home runs and 11 walks while batting .259.
Braves vs Red Sox Head to Head
- 5/16/2025: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 6/5/2024: 9-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 6/4/2024: 8-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 5/8/2024: 5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 5/7/2024: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 7/26/2023: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 5/10/2023: 5-2 BOS (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 5/9/2023: 9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 8/10/2022: 8-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 8/9/2022: 9-7 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
