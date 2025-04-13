Braves vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

Odds updated as of 10:16 a.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Braves vs Rays Game Info

Atlanta Braves (4-10) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (6-8)

Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Sunday, April 13, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSSO

Braves vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-174) | TB: (+146)

ATL: (-174) | TB: (+146) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-102) | TB: +1.5 (-118)

ATL: -1.5 (-102) | TB: +1.5 (-118) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Braves vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 0-1, 6.75 ERA vs Shane Baz (Rays) - 1-0, 1.38 ERA

The Braves will give the ball to Chris Sale (0-1, 6.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Rays will counter with Shane Baz (1-0, 1.38 ERA). When Sale starts, his team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season. Sale's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Baz has started two games with set spreads, and the Rays went 1-1-0. The Rays have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Baz starts this season.

Braves vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (59.6%)

Braves vs Rays Moneyline

Atlanta is a -174 favorite on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a +146 underdog at home.

Braves vs Rays Spread

The Braves are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Rays. The Braves are -102 to cover the spread, while the Rays are -118.

Braves vs Rays Over/Under

The over/under for the Braves versus Rays contest on April 13 has been set at 8.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Braves vs Rays Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in three of the seven contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Atlanta has been listed as a favorite of -174 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in five of their 14 opportunities.

The Braves are 6-8-0 against the spread in their 14 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rays have been listed as the moneyline underdog a total of three times this season, and they've lost each of those games.

Tampa Bay has played as a moneyline underdog of +146 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Rays have played in 14 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total five times (5-8-1).

The Rays have collected a 4-10-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 28.6% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.500) and total hits (15) this season. He's batting .326 batting average while slugging .565.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 16th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 24th in slugging.

Ozuna has recorded at least one hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Ozzie Albies is batting .228 with two doubles, three home runs and five walks, while slugging .421 with an on-base percentage of .290.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 104th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging percentage.

Albies enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double, two home runs, three walks and two RBI.

Matt Olson is batting .196 with a .314 slugging percentage and seven RBI this year.

Olson has recorded a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .143 with two walks and two RBI.

Austin Riley has an OPS of .771, fueled by an OBP of .323 and a team-best slugging percentage of .448 this season.

Riley enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .478 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Rays Player Leaders

Jonathan Aranda has put up an on-base percentage of .455, a slugging percentage of .703, and has 14 hits, all club-highs for the Rays (while batting .378).

Including all qualifying players, he is second in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is third in slugging.

Kameron Misner is batting .361 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks. He's slugging .611 with an on-base percentage of .400.

Brandon Lowe has racked up a slugging percentage of .434, a team-best for the Rays.

Junior Caminero is hitting .261 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Braves vs Rays Head to Head

4/12/2025: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/11/2025: 6-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/16/2024: 8-6 TB (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

8-6 TB (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/15/2024: 9-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/14/2024: 7-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

7-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/9/2023: 10-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/8/2023: 6-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/7/2023: 2-1 ATL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

