Braves vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 22

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The Atlanta Braves are among the MLB squads in action on Thursday, up against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Braves vs Phillies Game Info

Atlanta Braves (67-59) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (74-52)

Date: Thursday, August 22, 2024

Thursday, August 22, 2024 Time: 7:08 p.m. ET

7:08 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FOX

Braves vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-112) | PHI: (-104)

ATL: (-112) | PHI: (-104) Spread: ATL: +1.5 (-194) | PHI: -1.5 (+160)

ATL: +1.5 (-194) | PHI: -1.5 (+160) Total: 8 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Braves vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach (Braves) - 4-6, 4.04 ERA vs Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 9-8, 3.46 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Schwellenbach (4-6) to the mound, while Cristopher Sanchez (9-8) will answer the bell for the Phillies. When Schwellenbach starts, his team is 4-9-0 against the spread this season. Schwellenbach's team is 3-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Phillies have an 8-15-0 record against the spread in Sanchez's starts. The Phillies were the underdog on the moneyline for two Sanchez starts this season -- they won both.

Braves vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (50.4%)

Braves vs Phillies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Phillies reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-112) and Philadelphia as the underdog (-104) on the road.

Braves vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Braves. The Phillies are +160 to cover, while the Braves are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Braves vs Phillies Over/Under

The over/under for Braves-Phillies on August 22 is 8. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Braves vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 54 wins in the 99 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Atlanta has won 54 of 98 games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 46 of their 124 opportunities.

The Braves have an against the spread record of 55-69-0 in 124 games with a line this season.

The Phillies have been the underdog on the moneyline 25 total times this season. They've gone 13-12 in those games.

Philadelphia has gone 9-12 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (42.9%).

The Phillies have had an over/under set by bookmakers 121 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 56 of those games (56-63-2).

The Phillies have a 59-62-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.8% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna has 146 hits and an OBP of .381 to go with a slugging percentage of .594. All three of those stats lead Atlanta hitters this season. He has a .309 batting average, as well.

He is fifth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Ozuna will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .410 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and four RBI.

Jorge Soler has 25 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 54 walks. He's batting .243 and slugging .437 with an on-base percentage of .339.

He is 88th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Matt Olson has 106 hits this season and has a slash line of .226/.311/.417.

Orlando Arcia has 12 home runs, 36 RBI and a batting average of .226 this season.

Arcia enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .176 with a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Phillies Player Leaders

Alec Bohm has a .474 slugging percentage, which paces the Phillies. He's batting .295 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, he ranks 13th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.

Bryce Harper's 115 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .273 while slugging .523 with an on-base percentage of .364.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Kyle Schwarber has racked up an on-base percentage of .375, a team-best for the Phillies.

Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .248 with 26 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 32 walks.

Braves vs Phillies Head to Head

8/21/2024: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/20/2024: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/7/2024: 6-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/6/2024: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/5/2024: 8-6 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-6 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 3/31/2024: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 3/30/2024: 12-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

12-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 3/29/2024: 9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 10/12/2023: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 10/11/2023: 10-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

