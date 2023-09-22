Braves vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 22

Odds updated as of 3:28 PM

MLB action on Friday includes the Atlanta Braves playing the Washington Nationals.

Braves vs Nationals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (98-55) vs. Washington Nationals (68-86)

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN

Braves vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-255) | WSH: (+210)

ATL: (-255) | WSH: (+210) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-154) | WSH: +1.5 (+128)

ATL: -1.5 (-154) | WSH: +1.5 (+128) Total: 9 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Braves vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton (Braves) - 14-12, 3.66 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Nationals) - 10-13, 5.05 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton (14-12, 3.66 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 15 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Corbin (10-13, 5.05 ERA). Morton and his team are 15-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. Morton's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (15-10). When Corbin starts, the Nationals are 14-15-0 against the spread. The Nationals are 13-14 in Corbin's 27 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Braves vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (70.5%)

Braves vs Nationals Moneyline

Atlanta is a -255 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +210 underdog at home.

Braves vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the spread (+128 to cover), and Atlanta is -154 to cover the runline.

Braves vs Nationals Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Braves-Nationals on September 22, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.

Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Braves have won in 88, or 65.2%, of the 135 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Atlanta has a record of 14-6 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -255 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 82 of 148 chances this season.

The Braves have posted a record of 82-66-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline 136 total times this season. They've gone 53-83 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +210 or longer, Washington has a 4-13 record (winning only 23.5% of its games).

The Nationals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 148 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 70 of those games (70-74-4).

The Nationals have collected a 76-72-0 record ATS this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Ronald Acuna Jr. has an OPS of 1.006, fueled by an OBP of .414 to go with a slugging percentage of .592. He has a .335 batting average, as well.

He is third in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Acuna will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a triple, four home runs, four walks and nine RBI.

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (162) this season while batting .279 with 82 extra-base hits. He's slugging .609 with an on-base percentage of .386.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 23rd, his on-base percentage 10th, and his slugging percentage third.

Olson brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Ozzie Albies has 153 hits this season and has a slash line of .274/.328/.509.

Albies brings an eight-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is batting .370 with six doubles, three home runs, three walks and 11 RBI.

Austin Riley has 36 home runs, 94 RBI and a batting average of .281 this season.

Riley brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, three walks and two RBI.

Nationals Player Leaders

Lane Thomas has totaled 160 hits, a team-high for the Nationals. He's batting .271 and slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 47th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.

C.J. Abrams is batting .245 with 25 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .302.

His batting average ranks 104th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 121st, and he is 91st in slugging.

Joey Meneses has a .326 on-base percentage and a .410 slugging percentage, both team-high averages for the Nationals.

Keibert Ruiz is batting .251 with 21 doubles, 17 home runs and 30 walks.

Braves vs. Nationals Head to Head

9/21/2023: 10-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

10-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 6/11/2023: 6-2 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

6-2 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 6/10/2023: 6-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/9/2023: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/2/2023: 4-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/1/2023: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 3/30/2023: 7-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

7-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 7/16/2022: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 9/28/2022: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 9/27/2022: 8-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

