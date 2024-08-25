Braves vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 25

Odds updated as of 11:11 a.m.

The Atlanta Braves will take on the Washington Nationals in MLB action on Sunday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Nationals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (70-59) vs. Washington Nationals (58-72)

Date: Sunday, August 25, 2024

Sunday, August 25, 2024 Time: 12:05 p.m. ET

12:05 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: Roku

Braves vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-190) | WSH: (+160)

ATL: (-190) | WSH: (+160) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+114) | WSH: +1.5 (-137)

ATL: -1.5 (+114) | WSH: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Braves vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Reynaldo López (Braves) - 7-4, 2.05 ERA vs DJ Herz (Nationals) - 2-6, 4.15 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Reynaldo Lopez (7-4) to the mound, while DJ Herz (2-6) will get the nod for the Nationals. Lopez and his team have a record of 11-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Lopez's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (9-6). The Nationals have gone 5-8-0 ATS in Herz's 13 starts that had a set spread. The Nationals are 2-7 in Herz's nine starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Braves vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (70.7%)

Braves vs Nationals Moneyline

Atlanta is the favorite, -190 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +160 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the spread (-137 to cover), and Atlanta is +114 to cover the runline.

Braves vs Nationals Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Braves-Nationals on August 25, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 57 wins in the 102 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Atlanta has been victorious 26 times in 38 chances when named as a favorite of at least -190 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 46 of their 127 opportunities.

The Braves have an against the spread record of 57-70-0 in 127 games with a line this season.

The Nationals have won 44.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (45-57).

Washington is 10-14 (winning 41.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +160 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 126 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-61-5).

The Nationals have a 71-55-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.3% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna has 149 hits and an OBP of .378 to go with a slugging percentage of .586. All three of those stats lead Atlanta hitters this season. He has a .307 batting average, as well.

He is fourth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging among qualifying batters in the majors.

Ozuna has recorded a base hit in nine games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .378 with a double, two home runs, five walks and four RBI.

Matt Olson is hitting .225 with 26 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 52 walks, while slugging .415 with an on-base percentage of .309.

He ranks 123rd in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Jorge Soler has 94 hits this season and has a slash line of .240/.336/.431.

Orlando Arcia has 13 home runs, 38 RBI and a batting average of .225 this season.

Arcia enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams is hitting .247 with 26 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualified players in the majors, his batting average puts him 79th, his on-base percentage is 74th, and he is 57th in slugging.

Luis Garcia paces his team with 121 hits and a .328 on-base percentage, with a team-leading .460 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .293.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 13th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Keibert Ruiz is batting .228 with 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 12 walks.

Jacob Young has 19 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks while hitting .251.

Braves vs Nationals Head to Head

8/24/2024: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/23/2024: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 6/9/2024: 8-5 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

8-5 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/8/2024: 7-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/7/2024: 2-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

2-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/6/2024: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/30/2024: 3-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

3-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/29/2024: 7-2 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-2 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/28/2024: 2-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

2-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 5/27/2024: 8-4 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.