Braves vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 24

In MLB action on Saturday, the Atlanta Braves play the Washington Nationals.

Braves vs Nationals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (69-59) vs. Washington Nationals (58-71)

Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024

Saturday, August 24, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BSSE

Braves vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-166) | WSH: (+140)

ATL: (-166) | WSH: (+140) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+128) | WSH: +1.5 (-154)

ATL: -1.5 (+128) | WSH: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Braves vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton (Braves) - 7-7, 4.29 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 9-10, 3.81 ERA

The probable pitchers are Charlie Morton (7-7) for the Braves and Jake Irvin (9-10) for the Nationals. Morton's team is 9-14-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Morton starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 10-8. The Nationals have a 14-12-0 ATS record in Irvin's 26 starts that had a set spread. The Nationals have a 10-12 record in Irvin's 22 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Braves vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (64.5%)

Braves vs Nationals Moneyline

Atlanta is the favorite, -166 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +140 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Nationals Spread

The Braves are hosting the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+128 to cover) on the runline. Washington is -154 to cover.

Braves vs Nationals Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Braves-Nationals on August 24, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 101 games this year and have walked away with the win 56 times (55.4%) in those games.

Atlanta has a record of 32-17 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -166 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 46 of their 126 opportunities.

The Braves are 56-70-0 against the spread in their 126 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have a 45-56 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.6% of those games).

Washington is 17-30 (winning only 36.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +140 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 125 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-60-5).

The Nationals have put together a 71-54-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56.8% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with 148 hits and an OBP of .379, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .588. He's batting .308.

He is fourth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Ozuna has recorded at least one hit in eight straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .368 with a double, two home runs, five walks and four RBI.

Jorge Soler is batting .240 with 25 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 54 walks, while slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Among qualifying batters, he is 95th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

Matt Olson has 107 hits this season and has a slash line of .225/.308/.414.

Orlando Arcia has been key for Atlanta with 97 hits, an OBP of .272 plus a slugging percentage of .354.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has 26 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .246. He's slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average is 81st, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 56th in slugging.

Luis Garcia's 121 hits, .331 OBP and .465 slugging percentage are all team-highs. He has a batting average of .296.

Including all qualified players, he is 12th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Keibert Ruiz is hitting .229 with 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 11 walks.

Jacob Young is hitting .251 with 19 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks.

Braves vs Nationals Head to Head

8/23/2024: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 6/9/2024: 8-5 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

8-5 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/8/2024: 7-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/7/2024: 2-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

2-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/6/2024: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/30/2024: 3-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

3-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/29/2024: 7-2 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-2 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/28/2024: 2-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

2-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 5/27/2024: 8-4 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-4 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 10/1/2023: 10-9 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

