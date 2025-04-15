Braves vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

Odds updated as of 4:15 p.m.

The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the Atlanta Braves taking on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Braves vs Blue Jays Game Info

Atlanta Braves (5-11) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (9-8)

Date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Tuesday, April 15, 2025 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and FDSSO

Braves vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-110) | TOR: (-106)

ATL: (-110) | TOR: (-106) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+146) | TOR: +1.5 (-178)

ATL: -1.5 (+146) | TOR: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Braves vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach (Braves) - 1-0, 0.45 ERA vs Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 1-1, 2.33 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Schwellenbach (1-0, 0.45 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Blue Jays will turn to Kevin Gausman (1-1, 2.33 ERA). Schwellenbach's team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Schwellenbach's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-1. When Gausman starts, the Blue Jays have gone 2-1-0 against the spread. The Blue Jays were the underdog on the moneyline for two Gausman starts this season -- they split the games.

Braves vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (52.6%)

Braves vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Atlanta is a -110 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -106 underdog at home.

Braves vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are hosting the Braves, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Blue Jays are +146 to cover the spread, and the Braves are -178.

Braves versus Blue Jays on April 15 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Braves vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in four of the nine contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Atlanta has won four of nine games when listed as at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over in seven of their 16 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves have an against the spread record of 7-9-0 in 16 games with a line this season.

The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline 11 total times this season. They've finished 5-6 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, Toronto has a 4-6 record (winning 40% of its games).

The Blue Jays have played in 17 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total six times (6-10-1).

The Blue Jays are 13-4-0 against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna has 15 hits and an OBP of .477, both of which are best among Atlanta hitters this season. He has a .306 batting average and a slugging percentage of .531.

He ranks 32nd in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging among all qualifying batters in the majors.

Ozzie Albies has three doubles, three home runs and six walks. He's batting .250 and slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 77th, his on-base percentage 98th, and his slugging percentage 70th.

Albies heads into this matchup looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .310 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Austin Riley has an OPS of .859, fueled by an OBP of .329 and a team-best slugging percentage of .530 this season.

Riley brings a seven-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .386 with three doubles, three home runs, a walk and 10 RBI.

Matt Olson has one home run, eight RBI and a batting average of .193 this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Andres Gimenez is hitting .230 with three doubles, three home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .426 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 95th, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is 78th in slugging.

George Springer's 18 hits and .436 on-base percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .375 while slugging .604.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is third in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Bo Bichette has a .365 slugging percentage, which leads the Blue Jays.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .284 with four doubles and six walks.

Braves vs Blue Jays Head to Head

4/14/2025: 8-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/8/2024: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/7/2024: 9-5 TOR (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

9-5 TOR (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/6/2024: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/14/2023: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/13/2023: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/12/2023: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

