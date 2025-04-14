Braves vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

MLB action on Monday includes the Atlanta Braves facing the Toronto Blue Jays.

Braves vs Blue Jays Game Info

Atlanta Braves (4-11) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (9-7)

Date: Monday, April 14, 2025

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and FDSSO

Braves vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-116) | TOR: (-102)

ATL: (-116) | TOR: (-102) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+134) | TOR: +1.5 (-162)

ATL: -1.5 (+134) | TOR: +1.5 (-162) Total: 9 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Braves vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes (Braves) - 0-1, 4.00 ERA vs Easton Lucas (Blue Jays) - 2-0, 0.00 ERA

The Braves will give the ball to Grant Holmes (0-1, 4.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Blue Jays will turn to Easton Lucas (2-0, 0.00 ERA). Holmes has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Holmes' team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Lucas has started two games with set spreads, and the Blue Jays covered in both opportunities. The Blue Jays were the moneyline underdog for two Lucas starts this season -- they won both.

Braves vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (56.9%)

Braves vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -116 favorite on the road.

Braves vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are hosting the Braves, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Blue Jays are +134 to cover the spread, and the Braves are -162.

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Braves-Blue Jays contest on April 14, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Braves vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Braves have won in three of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Atlanta has come away with a win three times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in six of 15 chances this season.

The Braves have posted a record of 6-9-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Jays have won five of the 10 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (50%).

Toronto has a 4-5 record (winning 44.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to go over the total five times this season for a 5-10-1 record against the over/under.

The Blue Jays have a 13-3-0 record ATS this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with 15 hits and an OBP of .477 this season. He has a .306 batting average and a slugging percentage of .531.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is 29th in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.

Ozzie Albies has two doubles, three home runs and six walks. He's batting .250 and slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 73rd, his on-base percentage 91st, and his slugging percentage 71st.

Albies enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .286 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Matt Olson has collected 11 base hits, an OBP of .323 and a slugging percentage of .309 this season.

Olson enters this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .150 with two walks and three RBI.

Austin Riley has an OPS of .754, fueled by an OBP of .318 and a team-best slugging percentage of .435 this season.

Riley has hit safely in six games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .341 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Andres Gimenez has three doubles, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .241. He's slugging .448 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 81st, his on-base percentage is 69th, and he is 62nd in slugging.

George Springer's 18 hits and .436 OBP are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .375 while slugging .604.

His batting average is first among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is eighth, and he is 12th in slugging.

Bo Bichette has racked up a slugging percentage of .386, a team-high for the Blue Jays.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .302 with four doubles and six walks.

