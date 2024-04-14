Braves vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

The Monday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros.

Braves vs Astros Game Info

Atlanta Braves (9-5) vs. Houston Astros (6-11)

Date: Monday, April 15, 2024

Monday, April 15, 2024 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: MLB Network

Braves vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-116) | HOU: (-102)

ATL: (-116) | HOU: (-102) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+132) | HOU: +1.5 (-160)

ATL: -1.5 (+132) | HOU: +1.5 (-160) Total: 10 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Braves vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Darius Vines (Braves) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Spencer Arrighetti (Astros) - 0-1, 21.00 ERA

The probable starters are Darius Vines for the Braves and Spencer Arrighetti (0-1) for the Astros. Vines and his team were 1-1-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Vines and his team won both of the two games he appeared in last season when they were the moneyline favorite. Arrighetti has started only one game with a set spread, which the Astros failed to cover. The Astros have always been the moneyline underdog when Arrighetti starts this season.

Braves vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (50.8%)

Braves vs Astros Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Braves, Houston is the underdog at -102, and Atlanta is -116 playing on the road.

Braves vs Astros Spread

The Braves are at the Astros and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Braves are +132 to cover the runline, with the Astros being -160.

Braves vs Astros Over/Under

A combined run total of 10 has been set for Braves-Astros on April 15, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Braves vs Astros Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with nine wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 9-4 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over in nine of their 13 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves are 6-7-0 against the spread in their 13 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros have been listed as the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and they won both games.

Houston has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer in only one game this season, which it won.

The Astros have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total eight times this season for an 8-8-1 record against the over/under.

The Astros have a 7-10-0 record ATS this season (covering 41.2% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with 22 hits and an OBP of .413, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .780. He's batting .373.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is first in slugging.

Ozuna has recorded at least one hit in 13 games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .463 with three doubles, six home runs, four walks and 18 RBI.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .317 with five doubles, two home runs and four walks, while slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .369.

Among qualifiers, he is 26th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage.

Albies heads into this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .279 with four doubles, two walks and six RBI.

Matt Olson is batting .293 with a .603 slugging percentage and 11 RBI this year.

Austin Riley has been key for Atlanta with 16 hits, an OBP of .323 plus a slugging percentage of .483.

Riley enters this game on an eight-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .256 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and six RBI.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve has racked up an on-base percentage of .462, a slugging percentage of .721, and has 26 hits, all club-bests for the Astros (while batting .382).

He is second in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.

Yordan Alvarez is batting .317 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .556 with an on-base percentage of .427.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.

Kyle Tucker has four doubles, four home runs and 11 walks while batting .269.

Jeremy Pena is hitting .348 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.

