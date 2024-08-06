menu item
NCAAF

2024 Boston College Football Odds and Schedule

2024 Boston College Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:45 AM

The Boston College Eagles sport a record of 2-0 in 2024, ranking as the No. 24 team in the nation. For the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

Boston College 2024 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1@ Florida StateSept. 2W 28-13Seminoles (-16.5)51.5
2DuquesneSept. 7W 56-0Eagles (-35.5)53.5
3@ MissouriSept. 14-Tigers (-16.5)54.5
4Michigan StateSept. 21---
5Western KentuckySept. 28---
6@ VirginiaOct. 5---
8@ Virginia TechOct. 17---
Boston College Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Eagles won 56-0 over the Duquesne Dukes. In that game against the Dukes, Thomas Castellanos had 234 yards on 9-of-10 passing (90.0%) for the Eagles, with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Turbo Richard toted the rock 15 times for 74 yards (4.9 yards per carry). Lewis Bond accumulated five catches for 98 yards (19.6 per catch) and one touchdown against the Dukes.

Boston College Betting Insights

  • Boston College is playing as the moneyline favorite for the first time this season.
  • The Eagles have not played as the moneyline favorite yet this season.

