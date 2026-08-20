BMW Tee Times for Round 1 (Today): Pairings, Odds for Every Golfer

BMW Tee Times at a Glance

10:47 a.m. ET — Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Åberg

12:07 p.m. ET — Cameron Young, Si Woo Kim

1:20 p.m. ET — Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

2:33 p.m. ET — Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick

The PGA Tour advanced to the BMW Championship today for the second stage of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Here are the Round 1 tee times for today as well as the betting odds for the tourney, per the golf odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

BMW Round 1 Tee Times for Today

(All times ET)

10:03 AM — Justin Thomas, Sahith Theegala

10:14 AM — Sepp Straka, Sungjae Im

10:25 AM — Aaron Rai, Ben Griffin

10:36 AM — Gary Woodland, Adam Scott

10:47 AM — Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Åberg

11:05 AM — Ryan Fox, Tom Kim

11:16 AM — Justin Rose, Alex Smalley

11:27 AM — Kristoffer Reitan, Alex Fitzpatrick

11:38 AM — Akshay Bhatia, Hideki Matsuyama

11:49 AM — Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns

12:07 PM — Cameron Young, Si Woo Kim

12:18 PM — Michael Brennan, Eric Cole

12:29 PM — Patrick Cantlay, Ryo Hisatsune

12:40 PM — Michael Thorbjornsen, Nico Echavarria

12:51 PM — Jake Knapp, Alex Noren

1:09 PM — Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler

1:20 PM — Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

1:31 PM — Bud Cauley, Nicolai Højgaard

1:42 PM — Viktor Hovland, J.J. Spaun

1:53 PM — J.T. Poston, Kurt Kitayama

2:11 PM — Ryan Gerard, Min Woo Lee

2:22 PM — Chris Gotterup, Tommy Fleetwood

2:33 PM — Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick

2:44 PM — Russell Henley, Jacob Bridgeman

2:55 PM — Maverick McNealy, Matt McCarty

Here are the BMW odds for this week as well as our BMW picks and predictions.

Golf Betting FAQ

What does it mean to bet on a golfer to win outright?

An outright winner bet — sometimes called a "to win" bet — is a wager on a specific golfer to finish first in the tournament. Because golf fields typically range from 70 to 156 players, winning outright is difficult, which is why odds for most players are expressed as large positive numbers (e.g., +1200 or +5000). A $100 wager on a +1200 golfer would return $1,200 in profit if that player wins.

What is a Top 5, Top 10, or Top 20 finish bet?

Finish position bets let you wager on a golfer to finish within a specified range on the final leaderboard, regardless of whether they win. A Top 10 bet pays out if the player finishes anywhere from first through 10th place. Odds are naturally shorter than outright markets to reflect the higher likelihood of success — a player might be +1200 to win but only +200 to finish Top 10.

How does a make/miss the cut bet work?

Most professional golf tournaments feature a 36-hole cut, trimming the field halfway through the tourney; the exact number of golfers who make the cut varies by event. A make/miss the cut bet is a simple two-way wager on whether a specific golfer will survive that cut and play the weekend.

What is a head-to-head matchup bet in golf?

A head-to-head matchup bet pairs two golfers against each other for the full tournament or for a single round, with the bet paying out based on which player finishes higher on the leaderboard.

What is a first-round leader bet?

A first-round leader bet is a wager on which golfer will post the lowest score in the first round (usually on Thursday). First-round leader bets tend to carry large odds given the size of the field and the variance of one-day results.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.