Blues vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20
The NHL slate on Thursday includes the St. Louis Blues facing the Vancouver Canucks.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Blues vs Canucks Game Info
- St. Louis Blues (34-28-7) vs. Vancouver Canucks (32-25-11)
- Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Coverage: ESPN+
Blues vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Blues (-140)
|Canucks (+116)
|5.5
|Blues (-1.5)
Blues vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canucks win (52%)
Blues vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Blues are favored by 1.5 goals against the Canucks. The Blues are +176 to cover the spread, while the Canucks are -220.
Blues vs Canucks Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Blues-Canucks game on March 20, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.
Blues vs Canucks Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Blues vs. Canucks reveal St. Louis as the favorite (-140) and Vancouver as the underdog (+116) on the road.