FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Blues vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Blues vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20

The NHL slate on Thursday includes the St. Louis Blues facing the Vancouver Canucks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blues vs Canucks Game Info

  • St. Louis Blues (34-28-7) vs. Vancouver Canucks (32-25-11)
  • Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Blues vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Blues (-140)Canucks (+116)5.5Blues (-1.5)

Blues vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canucks win (52%)

Blues vs Canucks Puck Line

  • The Blues are favored by 1.5 goals against the Canucks. The Blues are +176 to cover the spread, while the Canucks are -220.

Blues vs Canucks Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Blues-Canucks game on March 20, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.

Blues vs Canucks Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Blues vs. Canucks reveal St. Louis as the favorite (-140) and Vancouver as the underdog (+116) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup