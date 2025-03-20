Blues vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20

The NHL slate on Thursday includes the St. Louis Blues facing the Vancouver Canucks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blues vs Canucks Game Info

St. Louis Blues (34-28-7) vs. Vancouver Canucks (32-25-11)

Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Thursday, March 20, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: ESPN+

Blues vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Blues (-140) Canucks (+116) 5.5 Blues (-1.5)

Blues vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Canucks win (52%)

Blues vs Canucks Puck Line

The Blues are favored by 1.5 goals against the Canucks. The Blues are +176 to cover the spread, while the Canucks are -220.

Blues vs Canucks Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Blues-Canucks game on March 20, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.

Blues vs Canucks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Blues vs. Canucks reveal St. Louis as the favorite (-140) and Vancouver as the underdog (+116) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!