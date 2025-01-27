NHL
Blues vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 27
The St. Louis Blues will face the Vancouver Canucks in NHL action on Monday.
Blues vs Canucks Game Info
- St. Louis Blues (23-23-4) vs. Vancouver Canucks (21-17-10)
- Date: Monday, January 27, 2025
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Coverage: ESPN+
Blues vs Canucks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Blues (-115)
|Canucks (-104)
|5.5
|Blues (-1.5)
Blues vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Blues win (64.1%)
Blues vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Blues are favored by 1.5 goals against the Canucks. The Blues are +225 to cover the spread, while the Canucks are -290.
Blues vs Canucks Over/Under
- The Blues-Canucks game on January 27 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is +102 and the under is -124.
Blues vs Canucks Moneyline
- The Blues vs Canucks moneyline has St. Louis as a -115 favorite, while Vancouver is a -104 underdog on the road.