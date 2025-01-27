FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Blues vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 27

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Blues vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 27

The St. Louis Blues will face the Vancouver Canucks in NHL action on Monday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Blues vs Canucks Game Info

  • St. Louis Blues (23-23-4) vs. Vancouver Canucks (21-17-10)
  • Date: Monday, January 27, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Blues vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Blues (-115)Canucks (-104)5.5Blues (-1.5)

Blues vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Blues win (64.1%)

Blues vs Canucks Puck Line

  • The Blues are favored by 1.5 goals against the Canucks. The Blues are +225 to cover the spread, while the Canucks are -290.

Blues vs Canucks Over/Under

  • The Blues-Canucks game on January 27 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is +102 and the under is -124.

Blues vs Canucks Moneyline

  • The Blues vs Canucks moneyline has St. Louis as a -115 favorite, while Vancouver is a -104 underdog on the road.

