Blues vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 27

The St. Louis Blues will face the Vancouver Canucks in NHL action on Monday.

Blues vs Canucks Game Info

St. Louis Blues (23-23-4) vs. Vancouver Canucks (21-17-10)

Date: Monday, January 27, 2025

Monday, January 27, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: ESPN+

Blues vs Canucks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Blues (-115) Canucks (-104) 5.5 Blues (-1.5)

Blues vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blues win (64.1%)

Blues vs Canucks Puck Line

The Blues are favored by 1.5 goals against the Canucks. The Blues are +225 to cover the spread, while the Canucks are -290.

Blues vs Canucks Over/Under

The Blues-Canucks game on January 27 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is +102 and the under is -124.

Blues vs Canucks Moneyline

The Blues vs Canucks moneyline has St. Louis as a -115 favorite, while Vancouver is a -104 underdog on the road.

