Blue Jays vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 8

The Toronto Blue Jays versus the Chicago White Sox is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Blue Jays vs White Sox Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (53-38) vs. Chicago White Sox (30-61)

Date: Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Tuesday, July 8, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and SNET

Blue Jays vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-180) | CHW: (+152)

TOR: (-180) | CHW: (+152) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (-110) | CHW: +1.5 (-110)

TOR: -1.5 (-110) | CHW: +1.5 (-110) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Blue Jays vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays) - 8-4, 4.32 ERA vs Aaron Civale (White Sox) - 1-5, 4.60 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Chris Bassitt (8-4) to the mound, while Aaron Civale (1-5) will get the nod for the White Sox. Bassitt and his team are 13-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Bassitt's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-3. When Civale starts, the White Sox have gone 3-6-0 against the spread. The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Civale's starts this season, and they went 1-6 in those games.

Blue Jays vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (64.9%)

The moneyline numbers for Blue Jays vs. White Sox reveal Toronto as the favorite (-180) and Chicago as the underdog (+152) despite being the home team.

The Blue Jays are at the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (-110 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is -110 to cover.

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Blue Jays-White Sox on July 8, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Blue Jays vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been favorites in 35 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (62.9%) in those contests.

Toronto has a record of 5-2 when favored by -180 or more this year.

The Blue Jays' games have gone over the total in 49 of their 90 opportunities.

The Blue Jays have an against the spread mark of 55-35-0 in 90 games with a line this season.

The White Sox have won 27 of the 85 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (31.8%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer, Chicago has an 11-34 record (winning only 24.4% of its games).

The White Sox have played in 88 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-45-5).

The White Sox have a 47-41-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.4% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in OBP (.384) this season, fueled by 92 hits. He has a .277 batting average and a slugging percentage of .440.

He is 41st in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.

George Springer has 79 hits, which ranks first among Toronto batters this season. He's batting .276 with 32 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .503 with an on-base percentage of .368.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 44th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

Bo Bichette leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.429) powered by 34 extra-base hits.

Bichette takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Ernie Clement is batting .293 with a .334 OBP and 24 RBI for Toronto this season.

Clement has safely hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with .

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has accumulated a team-best OBP (.300), while leading the White Sox in hits (71). He's batting .220 and slugging.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 144th in batting average, 129th in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging percentage.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .226 with 10 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .286.

Chase Meidroth is batting .251 with six doubles, two home runs and 31 walks.

Lenyn Sosa paces his team with a .414 slugging percentage.

Blue Jays vs White Sox Head to Head

7/7/2025: 8-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/22/2025: 4-2 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-2 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/21/2025: 7-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

7-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/20/2025: 7-1 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

7-1 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/29/2024: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/27/2024: 5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/22/2024: 9-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

9-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/21/2024: 5-0 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-0 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/20/2024: 9-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

9-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 7/6/2023: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

